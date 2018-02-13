Wheelsandmore Works its Magic on the Ferrari 812 Superfast

Few people dream about owning a supercar like the Ferrari 812 Superfast, and even fewer think about making it even better. But the German car tuners from Wheelsandmore thought it might be good idea to work their magic on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, which is why the fiery red supercar you see here benefits from various upgrades, inside-out.

The engine has been slightly improved upon, with upgraded compressors, turbochargers and a new exhaust system helping this Ferrari to brag about a few more ponies. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration and the car’s top speed will most likely remain the same, but a few people might notice a minor upgrade over the factory Ferrari.

The 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 now develops 808 hp and 733 Nm of torque, while the new exhaust system comes with valve flap controlled mufflers, an x-pipe, and 100-cell catalytic converters. On the other hand, Wheelsandmore also equipped this beauty with a lowering spring kit, that lowers the ride stance by 30 mm, and a hydraulic lift is also available for the front axle.

Future customers will be also able to choose between several different wheels for their Ferrari, but 21″ FIWE wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, as well as two sets from the 6Sporz range, are the recommended options. There are probably a few other upgrades to mention, even though we don’t have too many details, but if you’re already the lucky owner of a Ferrari 812 Superfast the possibilities are endless.