Take a Break at the Lavish Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Proudly sitting right in the heart of Jakarta, Indonesia’s massive capital city, the ritzy Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta offers a magical mix of luxury and comfort, complemented by the brand’s unique European hospitality. If you want to discover the city’s most important landmarks and its vibrant lifestyle, there’s no place better than this high-end hotel, which reflects Jakarta’s internationalism.

There are 289 sophisticated rooms to choose from, with floor to ceiling windows, contemporary Indonesian art, 21st century tech and opulent touches, such as marble baths with rain showers. Suites add separate sitting rooms and even dining rooms with butler service. No matter the choice, every single accommodation offers stunning city views that will make your stay here even more incredible.

Speaking of which, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has plenty to tempt you with, such as nine restaurants and bars, including Paulaner Brauhaus, the hotel’s own German-style microbrewery. Furthermore, guests may also experience the high life on the hotel’s roof with a Javanese massage or a fancy drink poolside at Sky Pool Bar Café, complemented by serene 360° city views.

Asia’s largest mall, Grand Indonesia Shopping Town, is right across the street from the hotel, so finding the best presents for your friends and family has never been easier – the historic Surabaya Street open-air antique market may also help with that. All that’s left to do is to book your very own room and enjoy the good life here.