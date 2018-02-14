Johnnie Walker & Davidoff Celebrate The Year of the Dog

The Chinese New Year starts tomorrow, and it’s all about a man’s best friend – the dog – with the Chinese Earth Dog representing loyalty and honesty. These admirable traits are also said to be shared by the people born under this sign, and we can only guess this is true.

If you really want to celebrate the new year in style, Johnnie Walker and Davidoff have decided to honor the Chinese New Year with an exquisite whiskey and cigar package.

For $258 you could get a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dog commemorative whiskey, the fifth of an ongoing series. Elegantly decorated and complemented by a blue bottle featuring a loyal shar-pei, the premium liquid inside will prove to be a real treat.

On the other hand, Davidoff has released a special, limited edition 7 x 50 gran Churchill cigar box for this occasion, priced at $390 or $39/cigar. Available in an angle-cut, red-lined wooden box of 10, the double-banded cigars are also presented in a cool lift-out tray.

A dark Ecuadorian Habano Claro wrapper, with San Vicente Seco binder, and a filler composed of San Vicente Ligero, Piloto Viso, Piloto Seco, and Esteli Visus tobaccos, should get cigar enthusiasts very happy. The sweet chocolate flavor, matched by spiced wood notes will most likely go well with Johnnie Walker’s Year of the Dog blended scotch.

In the end, a matching Davidoff Year of the Dog satin gold Duocut Punch Cutter could be yours for $230 and for another $350 you could get a lovely Travel Humidor. Happy New Year!