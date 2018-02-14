Ulysse Nardin’s Hammerhead Shark Diver Is Ready To Go

Unveiled a few weeks ago at SIHH 2018, the new Ulysse Nardin Hammerhead Shark Diver is a stunning limited-edition watch, that will be produced in a limited run of just 300 pieces. Hopefully, you will be one of the lucky owners of this shark-inspired beauty, if it’s not sold-out already.

With a sleek 46 mm titanium case on display, complemented by an AR-coated sapphire crystal and 1,000-meter diving capabilities, this watch features a hammerhead shark pattern on the side. The stainless steel caseback was stamped with the hammerhead design, and the unidirectional rotating bezel, made of titanium, is also worth mentioning. Wouldn’t you agree?

Underneath, the Swiss automatic Ulysse Nardin in-house caliber UN-320 will keep the fun going, with 39 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 48 hours, although I feel somewhat disappointed; I was hoping the power reserve would match the number of meters this watch can handle. Talk about great expectations.

The blue dial is also complemented by a hammerhead pattern, while the luminescent hands, and hour markers make this watch very easy to read under water. In the end, a blue rubber strap, with an expandable element to adjust to the water pressure, and a titanium folding clasp finish off the design and add up to the 12,000 Swiss Francs price tag. Fancy a dive, hopefully not with sharks?