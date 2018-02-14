Ampere Motor’s One is a Sporty Electric Three-Wheeled Convertible

The Los Angeles-based automotive startup known as Ampere Motor has finally begun production of a sporty electric three-wheeled convertible and we’re all really excited. Simply called One, this little car is unique, although some of you may find some similarities with the Polaris Slingshot or Morgan’s EV3. But what makes this car so special?

Well, Ampere Motor came up with a vehicle that benefits from 160 kilometers (100 miles) of range in its most basic configuration, although owners are encouraged to upgrade to a 240 km (150 mile) version.

Fully capable to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in eight seconds flat and able to achieve a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), this thing might just deliver that quiet and smooth cruise along the coast you have always dreamed about.

Since we’re talking about an electric vehicle here, it is worth mentioning that recharging the three-wheeled One will require three and a half hours via a regular household power outlet. Affordable and practical, at least according to the company’s CEO, this interesting project can’t be classified as a sports car, because it’s not really fast, or loud.

The cool factor is also not that high on our scale – sorry to say this. Built around a lightweight tubular chassis and a double wishbone suspension, this three wheeled electric convertible seems like an middle step towards Electric Nirvana. Anyone wants a ride in the new Tesla Roadster?