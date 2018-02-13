The Benjamin is the Best Place To Start Exploring Manhattan

Nestled in a charming Beaux Arts-style building, The Benjamin went through a lavish restoration in these last couple of years, and its now one of the best places to explore the bustling Midtown Manhattan. The legendary American architect Emery Roth constructed this hotel back in 1927, with most of his signature features, including Romanesque arcades and Gothic-style rose windows, still on display for everyone to admire.

Tucked away from the busiest spots in Manhattan, The Benjamin promises a quiet night’s sleep – somewhat of a rarity in such a central NYC location. But it’s also extremely close to the iconic Times Square, the Museum of Modern Art, Fifth Avenue shopping, the lovely Broadway theaters and many other New York landmarks. Feel free to take notes before your next trip to the Big Apple, and make sure this place is on your starting point.

Covering 29 floors, this high-end hotel has 209 gorgeous rooms on offer, each of them featuring a small kitchenette, 21st century tech, marble baths and minibars stocked with Geoffrey Zakarian’s delectable range of gourmet snacks. Since we’ve talked about a good night’s sleep, you should know that all guest accommodations have been outfitted with a signature “Benjamin Bed” curated by a sleep expert.

If you’re feeling hungry, The National is a stylish restaurant, offering an overwhelming Euro-style dining experience led by Iron Chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian. The Benjamin also offers a 24-hour gym and a lovely salon, as well as a business center and a laid-back lounge. Do you need anything else?