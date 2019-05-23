JW Marriott Hotel Qufu is Ready to Welcome Guests in China’s Shandong province



The charming city of Qufu, nestled in China’s Shandong province, is known for being the birthplace of the famed Chinese philosopher Confucius. Now it also hosts the magical JW Marriott Hotel Qufu, the first hotel of its kind in this province and the 16th JW Marriott hotel in the entire China.

Designed by Kai Cui as a celebration of Chinese architecture, the JW Marriott Hotel Qufu is situated right in the old city and showcases its distinctive exterior profile through the elegant classical Chinese roof lines, blending perfectly with its surroundings.

The hotel features no less than 188 guestrooms and 9 large suites, all modern and spacious, with 3.2 meter high ceilings, elegant oriental decor and high end in-room technology, walk-in closets and all the modern amenities guests might need to feel comfortable.

The cuisine offered in JW Marriott Hotel Qufu’s signature restaurant Residence is inspired by the region, with Cantonese and traditional Kongfu dishes complemented with the best of the traditional Shandong cuisine. The JW Kitchen offers local and international cuisines in a contemporary atmosphere.

The Library looks like a traditional teahouse, with wooden shelves of books and tea sets, hosted by an expert tea master. Among other features, there’s a Grand Ballroom with a whooping nine meter high ceiling, and 24 hour Fitness Center with all the needed equipment for strength and cardio exercises, and let’s not forget about a luxurious indoor heated pool.