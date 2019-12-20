Introducing a new Exquisite Collection from MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY

Mercedes-Benz and its license partner, MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY, have unveiled a new range of bespoke accessories inspired by the unique style of Mercedes-Maybach. The items from this new collection have been beautifully hand crafted from exquisite leathers, using traditional, plant-based tanning and dyeing processes to get an alluring look of natural elegance.

The range of products consists of stylish ladies handbags, travel and business bags for men and cool rucksacks, plus chic sunglasses, spectacles and apparel, and a few lovely products for a tasteful home. When it comes to bags, THE WEEKENDER I might be our favorite, since it can accommodate almost anything you might need for a few days away, featuring a spacious main compartment and a separate zipped compartment on the outside and a superb inner pocket.

Meanwhile, THE ADVISER I might be that laptop and documents bag you’ve always wanted – made from exquisite cowhide and palladium-coated fittings. This elegant business bag comes with a padded laptop compartment, complemented by inner pockets for cables, accessories and personal items, a spacious document compartment and a zipped outer pocket for quick access to other items.

If you’re on the go, THE EXCURSION I is the ideal business rucksack and THE SLIM I briefcase is also perfect for your business trips, both of them made from the same leather that’s used on MAYBACH seat upholstery.

For the ladies, MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY has three lovely styles: THE EVE I is a fashionable handbag with nappa leather lining and an elegant matrix of perforations in ivory, THE BLOSSOM I is a classic bag reinvented with leather tassels on the closing strap and functional interior features, while THE POSY I is the smallest option, a feminine handbag that’s also made of nappa leather and boasts a discreet flower imprint and a small decorative tassel.

The collection also includes several sunglasses and corrective spectacles from MAYBACH Eyewear, crafted to perfection using premium materials and boasting top craftsmanship and a timeless design. These frames combine fine wood, natural horn or acetate to get an elegant MAYBACH look.

The MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY apparel range also comes with a few new short-sleeve polo shorts for both men and women, a super soft cashmere scarf called THE SOLACE I, THE GENIUS II cufflinks and a stylish jacket for ladies named THE STROLL II.

Last but not least, this collection also offers a few high quality items for your home. Featuring exquisite designs and made using only fine materials, the hand crafted mobile bar unit, the silver plated MAYBACH champagne flutes or the THE EMBRACE I blanket are those details that could make your days a lot better.