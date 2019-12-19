Emerald Maldives is a new Oasis of Waterfront Tranquility

Proudly sitting on the blissful island of Fasmendhoo, in the southern part of the Raa Atoll in the Maldives, the Emerald Maldives Resort is a brand new 5 star deluxe retreat, with a collection of 120 beach villas and overwater bungalows that beautifully blend in with the backdrop of this tiny island.

The Raa Atoll is often considered one of Maldives’ best atolls, boasting some of the most diverse marine life in the world and also featuring one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives, while the island of Fasmendhoo in itself offers 20 hectares of virgin land ready to be explored by the guests at Emerald Maldives.

Designed by the acclaimed architect Edward David Pool, each villa at Emerald Maldives combines contemporary creature comforts with warm tropical flourishes to create a unique ambiance in this exotic paradise, with pristine white beaches, the clear blue ocean and tropical nature all around.

Emerald Maldives promises an unforgettable all-inclusive experience, with everything being taken care of by the resort’s highly skilled staff. Guests will be able to dine at one of the four on-site restaurants as many times as they wish, with Amazonico being the first and only South American restaurant in the Maldives. Just imagine enjoying some ceviche with passion fruit dressing in this paradise.

Other culinary highlights include live cooking shows and teppanyaki grills at Asiatique, fresh Maldivian lobster and delicious seafood at the Beach Club Grill and bare-foot dinners at the resort’s signature Aqua Restaurant.

The Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA also allows you to use all its water sports facilities at no extra cost. This high-end retreat offers some of the best diving experiences in the Maldives and if you stick around for at least a week, the resort’s own Diving Centre can even help you get your PADI licence.

Kids will also fall in love with this place, as the Dolphin Kids Club is one of the largest in the Maldives, offering 1,500 sqm of amazing rides, including its own zip wire that journeys from one side of the island to the other. Children between 3 and 12 are welcomed here almost all day long.

Meanwhile, adults can relax at the breathtaking Emerald SPA, that offers a range of Balinese and Thai treatments in 10 superb treatment rooms, complemented by a Turkish bath, sauna and Jacuzzi.

Next up, a visit to the Yoga Pavilion, in one of the quietest parts of the island, might be the best way to switch off and if you love sports, this resort has two large tennis courts, two paddle courts and a fully equipped gym & sports centre with personal trainers.