The All New Ferrari Roma is a Timeless Front-Engined GT Car

All roads might lead to Rome, but if you ask us, the Ferrari Roma deserves to see the entire world. The Italian supercar maker has recently unveiled its latest Ferrari Coupe, a V8-powered beauty, boasting a 2+2 setup and a simplistic, 50s style, that’s simply irresistible, even though it contrasts with Ferrari’s radical supercar designs from these last couple of years.

Revealed at an exclusive Ferrari client event in Rome, the Ferrari Roma is a modern front-engined GT car, blending classic design cues with sharp lines, high tech and raw power. The engine is a twin turbocharged 620 HP unit that’s apparently mounted as far back as possible, that’s why Ferrari describes this Coupe as “mid-front engined” GT.

The car has a shorter front bonnet, with short overhangs and it features a sharp front nose, a futuristic air intake and a prominent lip spoiler. The headlights are beautifully split by a daytime running light and the nose looks extremely low, a design that was made possible because the engine was mounted so far back.

On the sides, the Ferrari Roma seems to be inspired by the classic Ferrari 612, especially with that small circular side reflector behind the front wheel, but the recessed door handles look very clean and modern. The rear end of the car is defined by an eye catching line that crosses the entire length of the back, with narrow quad tallights. The rear bumper comes with a deep diffuser and a set of quad tailpipes.

Overall, the design is classic and minimalist, but the engine deserves even more attention. The Ferrari Roma is powered by the impressive 3.9-litre V8 engine, with 620 HP and 760 Nm of torque. Since the car is tipping the scales at only 1,472 kg, this new Ferrari is able to reach 100 km/h from standstill in just 3.4 seconds and it could go all the way up to a 320 km/h top speed.

All this power is sent to a new 8-speed DCT gearbox that’s also going to be used in the Ferrari SF 90 Stradale.

Inside the cockpit, everything looks tightly packaged and high-tech, with a modern centre console, boasting a display that seems to handle most of the inputs and comfort settings for the car, plus a number of sporty switches below. The steering wheel includes the signature Ferrari manettino dial, complemented by a digital dashboard, while the passenger seat also gets a display incorporated into the dash.