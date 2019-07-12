fbpx
Dior and Rimowa Team up for a Stylish Collection of Travel Accessories

Rimowa seems to be everywhere lately, teaming up with renowned brands like Fendi, Supreme or Bang & Olufsen for bespoke collections of travel accessories. But that’s only the start. They’re always trying to come up with the next best thing and this time they’ve teamed up with Dior to add a touch of style to its classic collections.

The uber chic Dior x Rimowa collection includes a series of full-sized luggage pieces, beautiful clutches and shoulder bags that could help you make a fashion statement wherever you might go this summer. The new luggage pieces are graced with an eye catching Dior print all over their hard-case silhouette and also feature a metal co-branded label.

Since we’re talking about a special collection here, these travel accessories have been also adorned with durable bumpers on each corners for more protection and heavy-duty clasps for better functionality.

Rimowa’s CEO Alexandre Arnault thought about how the brand’s trendy luggage pieces could fit on the runway as well, and that’s where the brilliant designers from Dior came in, adding their unique vision to the table. Rimowa’s luggage pieces are not just the usual suitcases that you take on the plane, but they’re functional travel accessories, easy to navigate, pieces that you can use in different places.

Last month Rimowa has also tied-up with Kim Jones, Dior Men’s Creative Director, for the company’s latest global campaign, and this superb monogram collection is probabyla  creative extension to their existing partnership.

