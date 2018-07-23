Rimowa and FENDI Team up for a Second Aluminum Cabin Trolley

Rimowa and Fendi’s first collaboration went so well last year that the two brands have decided to team up once again to release a second take on their luxe aluminum cabin trolley. In addition to the original Fendi cabin trolley, which featured a stylish black and yellow web belt, Rimowa unveiled a fresh blue and red colorway.

Made from Rimowa‘s signature durable aluminum, and featuring FENDI‘s iconic double ‘F’ logo, this thing will surely turn a few heads on the streets, or at the airport. FENDI’s savoir-faire is instantly recognizable, with cuoio romano leather accents gracing the top and sides of this stunning trolley. Traveling has never looked better, right?

Inside the case there’s also a modern and stylish vibe, with black lining complemented by an elegant black-on-black embossed ‘FF’ logo. But wait, there’s more. The new colorway also comes with a new accessory, that’s quite similar to a paper plane; it’s made entirely from cuoio romano leather and it’s always there for your enjoyment.

Produced in a limited run, this stunning aluminum trolley can be yours in cabin or carry-on guise, but first you’ll have to place an order at Fendi’s online store or at a few select Rimowa and Fendi retailers. I’m sure you have picked a lovely destination already, and this trolley might be all you need right now.