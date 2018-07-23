Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Rimowa and FENDI Team up for a Second Aluminum Cabin Trolley

Rimowa and FENDI

Rimowa and Fendi’s first collaboration went so well last year that the two brands have decided to team up once again to release a second take on their luxe aluminum cabin trolley. In addition to the original Fendi cabin trolley, which featured a stylish black and yellow web belt, Rimowa unveiled a fresh blue and red colorway.

Made from Rimowa‘s signature durable aluminum, and featuring FENDI‘s iconic double ‘F’ logo, this thing will surely turn a few heads on the streets, or at the airport. FENDI’s savoir-faire is instantly recognizable, with cuoio romano leather accents gracing the top and sides of this stunning trolley. Traveling has never looked better, right?

Rimowa and FENDI

Inside the case there’s also a modern and stylish vibe, with black lining complemented by an elegant black-on-black embossed ‘FF’ logo. But wait, there’s more. The new colorway also comes with a new accessory, that’s quite similar to a paper plane; it’s made entirely from cuoio romano leather and it’s always there for your enjoyment.

Produced in a limited run, this stunning aluminum trolley can be yours in cabin or carry-on guise, but first you’ll have to place an order at Fendi’s online store or at a few select Rimowa and Fendi retailers. I’m sure you have picked a lovely destination already, and this trolley might be all you need right now.

Rimowa and FENDI

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Fendi and Rimowa will take care of your valuables on the road
Fendi My Way Karlito Gets You In The Go Glam Punk Mood
Fendi And Beats Celebrate With these Special Edition Headphones
Feast Your Eyes On The Selleria Lei Bag By Fendi

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The Ecosse Night Stalker Will Haunt Your Dreams

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares