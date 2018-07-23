The Gorilla Fastback Drift Impresses with Wandering Hours

Inspired by Audemars Piguet’s greatness, Gorilla Watches is a company that aims to produce affordable, yet very appealing watches, with impressive specs and an automotive-inspired design – it sounds perfect, doesn’t it? Well, a quick look at the new Gorilla Fastback Drift will give you the same impression, and what’s even better is that this is the first complication watch from Gorilla.

First seen in watches from Audemars Piguet and also in a few Urwerk timepieces, amongst others, this complication dates back to 17th century clocks. It’s basically an interesting wandering hours function, that shows off the hours on three revolving discs, which in turn point to the minutes.

Priced at under $3,000, the Fastback Drift is powered by an automatic movement developed by Vaucher; that’s called ETA 2824 and offers a decent 36-hour power reserve. But this watch is all about that stunning black and red color theme and its wonderful wandering hours complication.

Showing off a 44 mm layered carbon composite case, that’s quite similar to other Gorilla watches, this piece also packs a ceramic bezel, as well as red anodized aluminum and titanium details. The bold and chunky design of the case, with exposed screws on the bezel will surely help you make a statement wherever you might go – even underwater.

That’s because you could dive as deep as 100 meters with this watch around your wrist, and its stylish rubber strap won’t rust for a second. The Gorilla Fastback Drift will be produced in a limited series of just 250 pieces and you could get it for SFr2750 starting this August, with deliveries starting in November.