Lotus Unveiled Two Celebration Cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Some of the most famous race cars in Lotus’ history have inspired the British automaker to come up with two unique Celebration cars. Called the Exige Type 49 and Type 79, these beauties showed up right in time for the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Lotus also celebrated its 70th annivesary.

The Exige Type 49 marks 50 years since Graham Hill made history in the Lotus Type 49, winning both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ championship back in 1968, in one fo the most stunning F1 cars ever built. Based on the Exige Cup 430, these stunning cars pack 430 ponies and 440 Nm of torque, enough to get from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and to an impressive top speed of 180 mph.

The Exile Type 49 shows off a solid red exterior, while the Exige Type 79 has been painted in motorsport black, with contrasting pinstripes on the front splitters, front access panels, bargeboards, and more. By the way, the carbon fiber front splitters, air curtains, front access panels, side intakes, and the rear diffuser finishers are also brand new.

The ultra-lightweight gold wheels will surely turn a couple of heads on the streets, with red brake calipers hiding behind them. Meanwhile, on the inside, Lotus made sure that the lucky owners of one of these bespoke sports cars will get to enjoy in-house manufactured carbon Alcantara racing seats, with contrast double stitching.

Topping off Lotus’ acclaimed open-gate manual gearbox, that was specially designed for fast and fluid shifts, is a vintage, wooden gear knob. The cockpit also includes numerous anodized aluminum and carbon fiber elements – including the door sills and the instrument binnacle cover.