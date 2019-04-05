RIMOWA and Bang & Olufsen team up for the Limited Edition Beoplay H9i Headphones

The iconic brands, RIMOWA and Bang & Olufsen, have recently teamed up to launch a new product together. The limited edition RIMOWA x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i headphones bring together the best of two worlds: sound and travel, showcasing at the same time the impressive craftsmanship of the two brands.

The stunning materials used in the making of the headphones are anodized aluminum and genuine leather, both known for their long lasting properties. Among the known features of the Beoplay H9i, there’s Active Noise Cancellation, aluminum touch interface and the legendary Signature Sound from Bang & Olufsen.

The headphones come with a signature RIMOWA aluminum case, which is finished in a warm light gray color.

The limited edition RIMOWA x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i headphones will be on the shelves in select Bang & Olufsen and RIMOWA stores starting from April 15th, 2019, but they’ll also be available at several other select retailers around the world, or online at bang-olufsen.com and rimowa.com.

The collaboration between the two iconic brands was celebrated by inviting the acclaimed Swedish composer and record producer Ludwig Göransson to reflect on the ways music and travel have influenced him in his pursuit of mastery in the craft.