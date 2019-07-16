fbpx
Check out the New Zenith Watch: DEFY Classic Mykonos Edition

The iconic Zenith DEFY Classic is back in our attention with a special Mykonos Edition, a timepiece that aims to be a beautiful celebration of summer and the superb Greek island of Mykonos. This new Zenith watch is limited to no more than 25 pieces and can be purchased from GOFAS, the brand’s retailer in Greece.

Crafted from blue ceramic, with an open dial mixing blue, white and silvery tones, the watch colors resemble those of the Greek flag. The central star element comes in the same blue, with white central seconds hand and star shaped counterweight. Markers on the white flange ring are blue and come with rhodium indexes filled with blue SuperLumiNova.

Both the dial and the case allow to see the movement inside, which is a modern remake of the Elite, Zenith’s staple automatic movement. The caliber has a silicon escape-wheel and lever and has a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 VpH). It can hold a power reserve of over 50 hours. The back of the case boasts the silhouette of the Greek islands famous white windmills.

The strap is a special one as well, one you’ll never find on another series. It comes with white rubber backing and a central element painted in blue and boasting a pattern that reminds of the Mykonos’ cobbled streets. There’s a second strap in white rubber available as well, and both come with a titanium double folding buckle with a touch of blue on it.

