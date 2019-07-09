fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

De Tomaso Makes a Bold Comeback with the Astonishing P72 Supercar

de tomaso p72

The legendary Italian carmaker De Tomaso is back from the dead and its brand new P72 supercar is here to make a bang. Limited to only 72 units, the ravishing De Tomaso P72 was recently unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The new supercar draws inspiration from the aborted P70 and brings back the ’60s in style, combining them with the high end technology and luxuries of today.

The P72 comes with a drool inducing body, built on an all carbon fiber chassis, with fluid lines and sexy curves, in a design influenced by the failed collaboration between Carroll Shelby and De Tomaso founder back in 1964, which should have ended up with the creation of the P70. Better late than never, right?

de tomaso p72 5

We don’t have any performance specs or detailed information about the powertrain on this supercar, but De Tomaso’s P72 looks absolutely incredible inside-out and that’s more than enough for now.

The interior of the P72 boasts quilted leather and carbon fiber accents and a superb looking baroque gold display panel decorated with back lit gauges that make for a stunning show. While there are no details about the specs of the car, all that we know is it will have a ‘proper’ manual transmission.

The retro-futuristic De Tomaso P72 will be produced in just 72 units and each one of them is expected to cost around $841,000.

de tomaso p72 8

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

De Tomaso Mangusta Legacy Concept 1
De Tomaso Mangusta Legacy Concept by Maxime de Keiser

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Prepare for the Shooting Season with These Wonderful Outfits

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.