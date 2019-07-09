Prepare for the Shooting Season with These Wonderful Outfits

With autumn closing in, hunting lovers are preparing for the following shooting season. Selecting a new shooting outfit is an important part of the task, since it makes a difference when you’re trudging through fields and forests after game and you have to be both warm and dry to make it through the day.

If shopping for new apparel feels like a daunting task, we have made the process easier and researched the perfect items for you. We have carefully selected suitable shooting attire, for both men and women, to make your next shooting season as comfortable and stylish as possible.

We believe that no matter the situation – even if you find yourself deep in the countryside hunting at the mercy of the elements – style is an important aspect that doesn’t need to be compromised. The outfit selection we’ve made places a great accent on that as well as on the comfort and practicality.

So let’s take a look at these outfits and get ready for the shooting season with the next few items:

Comfortable and Functional Shooting Outfit for Men

1. Schoffel Ptarmigan Extreme II Field Coat – £479.95

The new Schoffel Ptarmigan Extreme II Field Coat is ready to keep you warm, dry and comfortable no matter the weather. The jacket uses the GORE-TEX 2 layer membrane which is designed to keep you dry even in the most extreme weather.

This shooting jacket also comes with reinforced bellow cartridge pockets with retainer straps and drainage holes, 2 zipped internal pockets, fleece lined pockets to warm your hands and a removable recoil protection pad that can be used on any shoulder. The detachable hood and storm cuffs will add extra protection in rough weather.

2. Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Boot – £170

Everyone who spends a lot of time outside in the field, from the military to the sports world, knows that your feet need proper footwear to resist the conditions. That’s why for the next shooting season we recommend you the Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Boot. It’s an iconic boot, first produced back in 1965, and since it’s still produced today, well, you’ve that’s your assurance that it does its job properly.

It comes with a waterproof gusset and adjustable tightening strap for both functionality and style, while the shankplate and grip sole offer protection and stability on any terrain.

3. William & Son All Over Check Field Shirt – £125

The classic fit All Over Check Field Shirt is designed with shooting and movement in mind. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it’s extremely comfortable and allows for ease of movement. The shirt comes with a split yolk, single button cuff and a semi-cut-away collar with removable collar stiffeners and a raised placket front.

4. Schoffel Oakham Gilet Fleece – £139.95

The Schoffel Oakham Gilet Fleece is a Polartec Thermal Pro 200 weight fabric with Alcantara trim. It comes with an adjustable drawcord at the hem and two-zip security pockets.

5. MSA Supreme Pro IV Ear Defenders – £195

The MSA Supreme Pro IV Ear Defenders are perfect for field activities due to their natural and realistic sound reproduction, while taking away any disturbing noise in your surroundings.

Striking and Stylish Shooting Outfit For Women

1. William & Son Arran Breeks – £545

The women’s Arran Breeks in brown Herringbone tweed feature adjustable velcro fastening under the knee and they’ve got two slanted pockets in the front and two back pockets with button closure.

Made 75% from wool and 25% angora with a viscose till, the pants cover both comfort and style.

2. William & Son Arran Waistcoat – £545

The Arran Waistcoat comes in the same brown Herringbone tweed with blue and burnt orange windowpane overcheck, and features a horn buttoned waistcoat with elasticated tunnel back, Alcantara patches with internal removable recoil pad. More, it’s got an internal pocket with concealed zip and large scoop pockets in Alcantara trim.

3. William & Son Willow Fedora Hat – £395

For added elegance, the Willow Fedora Hat is a must have. It’s a superb wide brimmed fedora style hat in charcoal rabbit fur felt trimmed with black braid and feather band.

4. Dubarry Longford Leather Boot – £379

As we’ve mentioned earlier, foot protection is very important when battling against the elements. At the same time, style and elegance should not miss as well. Luckily, the Dubarry Longford Leather Boot meet both criteria.

The walnut colored boots are made from the DryFast-DrySoft water resistant leathers from Dubarry and feature an elegant double buckle detail with side panel beading, giving them a sophisticated aspect. The waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX liner inside will keep a lady’s feet always dry and comfy.

5. William & Son Merino Blend Shooting Socks – £55

The ladies merino blend shooting socks in orange will add the finishing touches to an overall sophisticated shooting outfit. They come with a nice knitted cable top sock and a reinforced foot area. Mostly understated, they’ll fit perfectly in the boots above.

Some of the brands from this list have a long history and tradition in this field. Schoffel is a family-owned company from Bavaria that was founded back in 1804, master manufacturers of country clothing with a technical edge right now. Dubarry is a company from Ireland’s west coast that’s now considered one of the world’s best country boot makers, Le Chameau takes handcrafted functionality to the next level with their supremely comfortable rubber boots and William & Son has become London’s go-to destination for Town & Country living.