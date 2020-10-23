Aston Martin’s First Residence Might be Perfect for James Bond

Here’s another supercar maker that has made quite the jump between two different worlds: from ravishing cars to fabulous houses.

In these last few years the designers from Aston Martin have worked on amazing helicopters, motorcycles, racing simulators, bikes and even luxurious kitchens, but this might be their most incredible project yet, aside from their framed vehicles, of course.

The British marquee recently unveiled its first residence, designed together with a team from S3 Architecture. Called ‘Sylvan Rock‘, this breathtaking home features a sublime angular design that mimics the geological rock formations on the property.

This striking residence is located on a massive 55-acre lot in New York’s Hudson Valley and can only be accessed via a scenic 2,000 ft driveaway, surrounded rock walls and tall trees.

The entire home is built using blackened cedar and glass and spreads over 5,983 sq. ft, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths.

There’s also a cool three-car gallery garage, for your precious Aston Martins, a custom wine cellar wrapped in Aston’s staple cross-hatched lattice design, a gorgeous pool outside and a lovely 873 sq. ft. pool cabana. But wait, that’s not all.

The property also offers a few multi-functional guest house “pods”, a magical three house and a splendid garden. It’s a “strong marriage of design sensibilities”, with warm textures, bold forms and exceptional privacy, a luxury residence that’s “very well aligned with Aston Martin’s own vision”.

If you have $7.7 million in the bank, ‘Sylvan Rock’ could be your next home.