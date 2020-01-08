Aston Martin and Airbus Join Forces to Create this Incredible ACH130 Helicopter

Airbus Corporate Helicopters and Aston Martin Lagonda have joined forces to create an extraordinary luxury helicopter aimed at the super rich and global corporations. Unveiled at the renowned French ski resort Courchevel, this highly anticipated helicopter has been named the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition and it comes with four stunning interior and exterior designs graced by Aston Martin’s touch.

As you might expect, the helicopter blends the best of both worlds, with the unique automotive design principles from Aston Martin beautifully mixed with the impressive flying capabilities and the high-end technology of the newest Airbus Helicopters.

The ACH130 was like a wonderful canvas for both the aeronautical designers from Airbus and the automotive designers from Aston Martin, who worked together for over a year to bring this thing into reality. It’s an inherently beautiful machine that features many signature elements from Aston Martin, like the brands’ iconic wings, which have been embossed onto the seats and other surfaces.

The ACH130 Aston Martin helicopter comes with an elegant Stirling Green exterior scheme, featuring a painted gradient that fades down into Jet Black on the underside of the helicopter, with Skyfall Silver covering the cowlings. Future customers could also get their Aston Martin helicopter with a Xenon Grey, Arizona or Ultramarine Black exterior, but we think this version if the best.

The cabin looks almost like the stylish interior of an Aston Martin, with Pure Black ultra suede combined with exquisite leathers that could be finished in Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant and Ivory. The rear of the front seats has a lovely brogue detailing that’s also present in the new DB11, while the doors have been trimmed with fine leather as well.

Of course, the instrument panel and the controls are all Airbus Corporate Helicopters, but you’ll also find a plaque on the instrument panel that shows the partnership logos, the limited edition number and even the owner’s name. That’s a nice touch, right?