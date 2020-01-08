Follow Us

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is a Dreamy Retreat in Malaysia

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort 1

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has recently opened its first property in Malaysia, a serene five-star escape nestled on the golden shores of the South China Sea. Called Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, this luxury retreat is located in Johor Darul Ta’zim, two hours away from Singapore and less than an hour drive from Malaysia’s Senai International Airport.

The new Anantara retreat offers 108 tastefully decorated accommodations, with 90 deluxe en-suite rooms, in low-rise traditional Malay buildings that overlook the lush gardens, lagoons and the sea, 13 stand-alone double story pool villas with one or two bedrooms, set around a small lagoon and 5 luxurious family villas, with three and four bedrooms, ranging from 288 to 597 square metres.

These expansive family villas also come with contemporary living areas, fully equipped kitchens, chef and butler services, and a gorgeous infinity pool. In addition to all this, the Anantara Desaru Coast offers a real estate collection that comprises another fifteen luxurious three and four bedroom beach front residences that could be up for grabs, with prices starting at $1.75 million.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort 2

In terms of amenities, this mesmerizing resort features two swimming pools, separate kids’ clubs, the company’s signature Anantara Spa, a wonderful health and fitness center and two manicured golf courses, with a total of 45 holes. The Anantara Desaru Coast Resort also offers several dining venues, ranging from freshly caught seafood to Asian delicacies or gourmet international dining.

Sea.Fire.Salt. is a dreamy al fresco beachside restaurant which specializes in grilled seafood and steaks, the Turmeric restaurant offers authentic Malaysian, Thai, Chinese and international options, and you could also enjoy Dining by Design, Anantara’s special dining experience in exotic locales.

There’s also the elevated Observatory Bar, a place where you can enjoy an extensive range of wine, spirits and cigars, with breathtaking 360-degree views of the entire resort and the ocean in the background. Who’s going to Malaysia?

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort 3

