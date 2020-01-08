Follow Us

The Macallan Honors The Golden Age of Travel With A 35-Year Single Malt Scotch

The Macallan Golden Age of Travel – The Airships 1

The Macallan has just released a new, limited-edition single malt inspired by the Golden Age of Travel, an elegant period of time when the entire world seemed to open up for new adventures. Encased in a stunning decanter that honors airships, the far-reaching innovations of the 1930s, this luxurious single malt is actually the fifth and final release from the Golden Age of Travel series.

It’s a new collaboration with the brilliant crystal makers from Lalique, who crafted an exquisite crystal decanter for this single malt, that’s beautifully etched with an airship and complemented by a compass rose-style stopper. Inside this exquisite vessel you’ll find The Macallan 1940, a 35-year old single malt scotch whisky that distills the essence of bygone eras and could take you in a new extraordinary voyage.

The Macallan Golden Age of Travel – The Airships 8

The single malt in the Golden Age of Travel: The Air Ship is a 44.4% ABV spirit with wonderful aromas of oak, fruits and flowers, a smoky dark chocolate and ginger palate and an exquisite sweet and citrusy finish. It’s a delightful whisky that embodies the class and depth of the 1930s Art Deco period, when these fascinating airships took over the skies.

The final release in the Golden Age of Travel will be available exclusively through The Macallan Boutiques and Global Travel Retail, but if you want one of these bespoke whiskies you might need to hurry up, because The Macallan has released only 48 bottles with The Air Ship and just 46 of them are available to customers, priced at a jaw dropping $50,000.

The Macallan Golden Age of Travel – The Airships 7

