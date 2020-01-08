Himalaya Takes the Land Rover Defender 110 To the Next Level

We’ve seen numerous Land Rover Defender restomod projects in these last couple of years, but nothing comes even close to this one. South Carolina-based aftermarket company Himalaya has recently unveiled a jaw dropping LS3-powered Defender 110 Crew Cab that combines raw power with enhanced off road performance and all the comforts you’d expect from a luxury SUV.

They’ve managed to turn this iconic pickup into a powerful off road monster, with custom body panels and frames, a brand new powertrain, a modern suspension system, full disc brake conversion, a completely new fuel system, updated wiring and even a new air conditioning system, among many other upgrades.

But the biggest change is under the hood, where this car features a massive 6.3-liter LS3 Corvette engine that develops more than 525 hosepower and 495 lb-ft torque. We don’t have any performance figures yet, but you can probably guess this Defender is super fast, right?

It’s the perfect off-road vehicle that can conquer any and all terrain in total style and comfort. Speaking of comfort, the interior features black diamond-stitched leather seats, with a modern Puma dashboard, carbon fiber accents, a leather steering wheel from Momo and a high-end audio system from Alpine.

The interior was also sound proofed and outfitted with Dynamat to make sure this car’s noise levels are on par with other luxury SUVs, despite the fact that it comes equipped with large all terrain (MUD) tires. And now the part that makes you wonder.. is this car worth $250,000 ? That’s exactly how much Himalaya asks for this beast.