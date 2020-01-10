The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils Curated Itineraries for 2021

We’ve just entered 2020 but the brilliant people from Ritz-Carlton are already one step ahead, unveiling their curated itineraries for 2021. The renowned hotel group plans to take you to 50 new ports next year, with unforgettable experiences aboard Evrima, the first of three stunning yachts that will be part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

The 2021 season will take guests to some of the most beautiful destinations around the world, with stops in the Greek Isles and Côte d’Azur in Europe or Cartagena and Martinique during the yacht’s journey through the Caribbean. You’ll also get to discover a few laid back destinations like Puerto Rico, Barbados, Aruba or the British Virgin Islands, and you could even admire the sheer beauty of Eastern Canada if you decide to take a trip up north.

Ritz-Carlton’s curated itineraries will offer unique access to some of the world’s most iconic yachting playgrounds, hidden coves and the most charming seaside towns along the way. These cruises will last for 7 nights and the itineraries have been specially designed to go to different ports every time.

Evrima will offer nothing but the best in terms of luxury amenities and services, as guests will get to stay in elegant suite accommodations and enjoy numerous onboard activities and entertainment. The yacht will offer multiple dining venues, with a signature restaurant designed by Michelin-starred Chef Sven Elverfeld that was simply called S.E.A.

Travelers will have numerous onboard gratuities and access to immersive excursions offered through The Shore Collection. They’ll also get bespoke spa treatments and the chance to hit the waves in style from the yacht’s marina platform. Voyage prices with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection depend on the itinerary you’d like to take and of course, the season.