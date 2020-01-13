10 Tips to Look Your Best This Year

There’s an old saying that goes something like this: if you look good, you are going to feel good. There’s certainly some level of truth in those 10 words. Everyone has a look that seems to inspire them to walk a little taller and speak a little clearer. Do you know what that look is for yourself?

Tons of people spend years trying to figure out what look works best for them, or how to freshen up their look. People invest their time and money on skincare, clothes, and makeup trying to see what their favorite style is and what enhances their favorite features.

The truth is, you tend to look your best when you feel you look your best, regardless of what you end up wearing or how much makeup you have on. To help you make the best decisions and consider all the right options to enhance your overall appearance, here’s 10 tips that will make a difference.

1. Skin Care

When addressing your complexion, you need to consider ways you can make your skin look as clean and fresh as possible. Some people take years to perfect their skincare routine. Make sure you’re using gentle and natural ingredients, as these reduce the chance of irritation and redness!

Makeup can also help your skin look bright and beautiful, just make sure you’re using the right colors. You’ll need to switch your foundation color for winter and summer, since the summer sun will give you a tan. Or, you can get a professional spray tan so you can keep your summer glow all year round!

2. Hairstyles

Your hair is always going to attract a lot of attention, and its so important to know which styles frame your face! If you’re tired of your short hair and don’t want to wait for your hair to grow out, you can always go for a wig or extensions.

For special occasions, you’ll need to know how to curl a wig, so you have options to change up your look. You can also go to your stylist if you’re looking to switch up your color between seasons and they’ll be able to help you pick which colors are best for you!

3. Jewelry

Never underestimate the effect jewelry will have on your look. Dainty, understated jewelry can be worn everyday to add a little bit of sparkle to your style without distracting from the rest of your outfit. Statement pieces should be saved for when you’re wearing a simple outfit so the eye is drawn to your statement piece. If you wear a statement piece of jewelry with a busy outfit, you won’t look as put together

4. Shoes

Shoes are a key aspect in any outfit. They can complete your look or even add a pop of color to an outfit. People definitely notice when you’re wearing nice shoes, so they can make or break your overall look.

5. Accessories

Everyone knows how important accessories are to pull an outfit together. Carrying a nice purse can add so much to an outfit. You can match it with your shoes, add a pop of color, or complete your outfit. Purses are obviously important for carrying everything, but they’re also great for adding to an outfit if worn right. Belts are also important to add, as they make you loo more put together. Accessories, all around, are great in moderation!

6. Flattering Clothes

Wearing clothes that flatter your body shape can go a long way in looking and feeling great. Making sure your outfit brings out your best features helps with your confidence and makes you look amazing!

7. The Eyes

During conversation, people tend to make eye contact, so you’ll want your eyes to look their best. Curling your eyelashes and grooming your eyebrows will draw attention to your eyes and help to shape and flatter the rest of your face.

8. Manicures

Well-manicured nails show that you really care about your look. Getting your nails done every other week not only helps you look better, but it’s also a fun thing to do with your friends. Go with your friends twice a month to get your nails done!

9. Survival Kit

Carrying around a small survival kit can have a great impact on your confidence. Having deodorant wipes, a brush, hairspray, nail tools and a hair tie can make a big difference in that. Knowing you have all the tools to keep your look if something goes awry can make you feel so much better.

10. Wearing Perfume

Smelling nice can boost your confidence and in turn make you look much better and happier. If you’re not stressed about your scent, you’re bound to look better and not stress about it!