These are 10 of the Safest Luxury Cars in 2020

From the moment we decide to buy a new car, we’re always interested in what features it offers, both in terms of comfort and design. There are many luxury cars on the market right now that are extremely beautiful and promise a super comfortable drive, but it’s also very important to examine the safety features on a car, and not just consider how beautiful that car is.

The automotive industry has advanced a lot in this last decade and car safety technologies are no longer limited to airbags and seat belts, but to many more high-end features. So, going through various tests such as structure, impact and more, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) will evaluate very well each vehicle, to determine which are the safest cars on the market.

They purchase the cars from dealers just like any other customer, so they’re not testing ridiculously expensive luxury cars such as Bentleys, Ferraris, or Rolls Royce, just to name a few, but we get an idea of how safe premium sedans or SUVs are. If you’re interested in this topic, we’ve made a list with 10 of the safest luxury cars you can buy right now.

10. Volvo XC40

The 2020 Volvo XC40 is very close to the top of the luxury SUV class. This model boasts powerful engine options, including an electric version that was unveiled just a few months ago, a luxurious interior and a large and super comfortable seating area.

In terms of safety, the XC40 is equipped with a range of active technologies and driver assistance functions such as frontal collision sensors, automatic emergency braking system, lane departure warning sensors, lane keeping assistance, automatic high beam headlights and a rear camera as well.

You’ll also find technologies such as traffic recognition or road attenuation coming as standard on this model, and more than that optional safety features include adaptive headlights, fog lights for turns, Pilot Assist system, automatic cruise control, a surround parking camera, a neutral monitoring system, rear transverse traffic alert system, automatic reverse braking and parking sensors on both front and rear.

The starting price of a 2020 Volvo XC40 is $33,700 and you’ll also get ‘classic’ safety features such as driver and passenger airbags, front and rear airbags, side airbags, ABS, disc brakes and stability control.

9. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Offering the perfect combination between comfort, high-tech and a powerful range of engines, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class could use a little bit more space for rear passengers, but even so, it’s one of the most appreciated small passenger luxury cars.

All models are equipped with frontal collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, neutral monitoring, driver attention monitoring sensors, Pre-Safe and transverse wind assistance.

In addition to this, there are a number of optional features that can be added such as adaptive headlights, high beam automatic headlights, rear cross traffic alert, surround parking camera, automatic parking assistance, front and rear parking sensors, sensors lane departure warning, adaptive control cues, speed limit recognition sensors, evasive steering assistance, automatic lane change function when signaling and Car-to-X communication.

And as if all this was not enough, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class also comes with a complete set of airbags for both the driver, passengers, front and rear of the car, as well as the sides, at which it adds ABS, disc braking, stability control, daytime running lights, child safety locks and integrated mirrors with signaling.

Pricing starts at $41,000 for the model equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo engine that develops 255 HP, which is a fairly decent rate for a small luxury car. For the Coupe and Convertible models, the price starts at $45,950 and $53,950 respectively.

8. Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia stands out among all luxury sport sedans, with its beautiful lines and numerous technological innovations. The standard model comes equipped with a complete system of airbags, including dual passenger and driver airbags, seat-mounted side airbags, inflatable knee airbags, plus additional airbags to create a front and rear side curtain.

The new Giulia is also equipped with a frontal collision warning (optional) and Bi-Xenon headlights which are always a great choice for an excellent road view.

Starting at $39,345, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has a turbocharged 4-cylinder (280 HP) engine with integrated braking system, ParkSense – parking assistance system, adaptive CruiseControl, integrated braking system, Apple – CarPlay, Android – Auto and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

The high-end GTA version comes with an impressive 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine, that’s able to pull out 533 horsepower.

7. Jaguar XE

The Jaguar XE can be easily defined by two things: the comfort and luxury it offers and the high-end technology it’s packed with.

Safety features include an emergency braking system, a rear camera, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, speed limiter and a driver status monitor.

Thanks to the all-wheel drive system available with Driveline Dynamics (IDD) software, Jaguar’s new InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, the electric granular leather front seats, or the premium LED headlights with DRL and Auto High Beam Assist, the Jaguar XE is positioned as one of the best cars in the luxury sedan segment, offering plenty of innovations on the safety side as well.

The price of a new Jaguar XE starts at $39,900 USD and you can choose between the two 4-cylinder petrol engines: the P250 with 247 HP and the P300 with 296 HP.

6. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is probably the most popular compact luxury SUV in the world. When it comes to safety, this car has standard driver assistance functions that include a rear camera, sensors for monitoring driver drowsiness, brake assistance, wind assistance and Pre-Safe.

Moreover, the new GLC models also have Pre-Safe Plus safety functions, active parking assistance, lane departure assistance, steering assistance, speed adjustment, traffic sign recognition, surround parking camera system, parking sensors, pedestrian detection and a front display.

These models also come with airbags for driver, passenger, front, rear, side, ABS, pedal brakes, stability control, lane departure warning sensors and daytime running lights. The technology within this car is impressive, and leads to it being one of the safest vehicles on the market currently.

Hopefully whilst travelling in this car you would be unlikely to get in any accidents, but if you do, it is always worth contacting a car accident attorney to ensure you are thoroughly protected legally. The price for a brand new four-door Mercedes-Benz GLC-class starts at $42,500, while the coupe version starts at $50,000.

5. Audi A6

The 2020 Audi A6 received the highest award from IIHS, Safety Pick+, because it has an advanced safety system for frontal accident prevention called Audi pre sense city, which is described as the perfect technology for drivers who travel thorough crowded streets.

Audi’s new executive car also comes with LED headlights with long-range assistance and other safety features such as a virtual camera with a 360-degree viewing angle and an automatic adaptive speed control system, which ensures the driver’s safety in the event of driving or stopping.

All new A6 models are equipped with an advanced protection system with 6 airbags, an electronic sensitivity control system that has the role of secondary braking assistance in case of collision and an electromechanically operated parking brake.

The price for a standard Audi A6 model starts at $54,900, and the two most popular engine choices are the standard 2.0-liter TFSI I4 or a 3-litre TFSI V6 – available in Quattro all-wheel drive.

4. Genesis G90

The 2020 Genesis G90 is often considered the best-rounded full-size luxury sedan. This model offers the right mix between performance, comfort, innovation and an elegant design. The G90 comes with many standard active safety features, including frontal collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic braking in case of emergency, driver attention monitoring, lane departure warning sensors and lane change assistance.

In addition, adaptive headlights, automatic cruise control, surround parking system and head-up display are also standard. This year, the car received even more goodies, including assistance for tread tracking, highway driving assistance, speed limit sign-recognition and a safe exit function that secures passengers in the event of other vehicles / bicycles or other approaching obstacles.

And if all these features weren’t enough, the G90 also has airbags for the driver, passengers, front and rear and sides, to which we can add the standard ABS, a new disc braking system, electronic stability control, daytime running lights, child safety locks and mirrors that have integrated signaling.

The price of a new Genesis G90 starts at $72,200, which makes it one of the most expensive luxury sedans.

3. Audi e-Tron

Move over Tesla Model X, there’s a new electric crossover who’s getting a lot of praise for being the safest electric car. The new Audi e-Tron comes with a compound maneuverability, a spry type acceleration, an upper class interior that contains intuitive technical functions and last but not least, we have to mention that its running radius is smaller than most competitors.

Moreover, the safety features that come as standard with this new model include neutral point monitoring, front and rear collision warning, automatic braking in case of emergency, rear detection camera for pedestrians, side collision and lane departure assistance, a parking camera and parking sensors, automatic speed control and a head-up display that recognizes traffic signs.

In addition to all this, the e-Tron comes with plenty of airbags for the driver, passengers, front and rear, side and finally ABS, disc brakes, stability control, daytime running lights and mirrors with integrated signals.

The price of such a standard Audi e-Tron starts at $74,800, and if you’d like to get the faster Sport model, this model starts at $77,300.

2. BMW 5-Series

Once again, the BMW 5 Series dominated the mid-size luxury cars segment this year, because it has everything you can possibly want, combined in a beautiful package.

The new 5-series has standard driver assistance functions that include cruise control, a rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, sensors for detecting pedestrians during the day, warning in case of direct collision, automatic braking in case of emergency, lane departure warning and sensors for rear cross traffic alert.

The 2020 BMW 5-Series also comes with an active safety function that contains a surround parking camera, side parking assistance, a head-up display and a night view camera.

The most popular version, the one with a 2.0L four cylinder turbo engine that pulls out 248 HP starts at $53,900.

1. Porche Panamera

The new Porche Panamera took the world by storm this year and defied all expectations on what a 4-door sports sedan can achieve. We’re not talking only about a sports car sedan that looks incredibly beautiful and it’s also extremely fast, but the new Panamera is also equipped with numerous safety innovations that will keep passengers safe and sound.

New safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assistant with surround view, PCM online navigation module – Porche Communication Management, Lane Change Assist with Turn Assist, Lane Keep Assist, individual seats with center console and rear armrest, “Welcome Home” function and a multifunctional leather steering wheel with shift paddles.

We can see both the Matrix Turn LED headlights (optional) and the Porche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) which offer a clear and uninhibited light, which will help you especially when driving at night.

The standard model starts at $87,200, which makes it the most expensive car in our list, but we can easily see why. You can decide between the following engines, a ‘standard’ 3.0-liter V6 turbo or a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel or why not choose one of the two 4.-liter twin-turbo V8 engines that come with Porsche’s impressive 8-speed PDK automatic transmission.