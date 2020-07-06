4 Tips to Transform your Garden into a Green Haven

There are several benefits of having a garden and for one, it can be a safe haven where you can calm your mind, de-stress, and simply relax. It can also be a place where you and your family can gather and spend quality time with each other, especially during the hot summer months when it feels great to bask under the sun.

Perhaps now is the best time for you to focus on your garden and transform it into a green haven.

Create a Focal Point

One of the first things that you can do to upgrade the look and feel of your garden is to create a focal point. Your focal point, which tends to draw attention to the eyes, can be as grand as a gazebo or a shed, or as simple as a dramatically planted container. If you opt for the former, you can save on costs by leveraging a tiger sheds discount code that provides up to 25% off the price for wooden sheds.

If you prefer the latter because of a limited space in your garden, make a bold statement by experimenting with the grouping of your plant containers or playing around with a variety of plants.

Maximize Vertical Walls

Another thing that you can do to enhance the look of your garden is by maximizing your vertical walls. Explore on how you will be able to design a vertical wall garden that can add greenery to your space.

This is particularly advantageous for small yards or gardens or those with lots of concrete areas. You don’t have to be wary because there are numerous vibrant plants that are suitable for a hanging garden.

Plant Strategically

In order to make sure that your garden thrives with plants and greens, you need to ensure that you plant strategically. This entails the need for you to get to know which plants require the most sunlight, so that you can position them in the area of your garden with maximum sunlight exposure.

It follows that you also need to know which plants can thrive even with less amount of sunshine so that you can arrange them accordingly as well.

Splash of Color

Lastly, don’t be afraid to put on a splash of color in your garden to accentuate the natural beauty of your plants. You can either paint the fences of your walls, or get garden chairs in bold colors. There is also the option for you to keep neutral tones around vibrant flowers. The key is in maintaining balance in the hues that you use.

Creating a focal point in your garden can instantly transform it, not only to have a more aesthetically appealing look, but to induce an inviting ambiance as well. If you have a limited space, you can maximize vertical walls and hang plants to simulate more greenery. You can also plant strategically to keep your garden vibrant and alive no matter the season. Finally, splashing a bit of color can certainly accentuate the landscape and plants in your garden.

[Photos via Home Designing]