5 Handcrafted Luxury Watches You Should Add To Your Collection

Combining fine craftsmanship with impressive mechanics and a stylish aesthetic, luxury watches have always been much more than simple accessories. They ooze prestige and elegance and some of them are even considered status symbols right now. But as you know, not all watches are created equal and in today’s world, there are just a few high end brands that still offer handmade watches.

As technology has advanced a lot in these last decades, many luxury watches are built automatically in factories, for improved efficiency and accuracy. But if you’re still looking to invest in a handmade luxury wristwatch that will always prove to be a valuable addition to your watch collection, here are a few timekeeping marvels you might like:

Blancpain 1735 Grande Complication

The Blancpain 1735 is one of the finest handmade wristwatches ever made. This iconic watch has a timeless design, with its case made from pure platinum, and an elegant strap that’s wrapped in crocodile skin leather. The beating heart of this watch is roughly made with 740 handmade tiny pieces.

And because of that, this exquisite timepiece has always been considered one of the most complicated timepieces ever made by a high-end watch brand. The Blancpain 1735 Grande Complication costs approximately $800,000 and it’s probably the ideal start to build your legacy.

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon

Over the years, Patek Philippe has released a lot of incredible watches, but this is probably the most inspiring and complicated handmade watch they’ve ever done. The Sky Moon Tourbillon is a statement of elegance and timekeeping excellence, finely decorated by hand by the brilliant artists at Patek Philippe.

Many admirers believe that the Sky Moon Tourbillon is a watch fit for royalty. One side of the watch shows us a spectacular night sky, while the front side offers tiny moon and date phases, beautifully integrated into an eye catching dial. A perfect mix between modern art and an incredible vintage look, Patek Philippe’s Sky Moon Tourbillon sells for around $1.3 million.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Without doubt, the excuisite Rolex Oyster Perpetual is the purest timepiece built by the master watchmakers at Rolex SA. This iconic watch offers an accurate and precise time display, with a simple look that oozes elegance. The Oyster Perpetual is also known to be the world’s first waterproof watch, which set the foundation for Rolex.

The Oyster Perpetual is actually a direct descendant of Rolex Oyster. Models like the Oyster Perpetual 39, 31, 34, 36, and 26 have been extremely sought after, with so many eye catching designs and colorful variations that could be a great addition for any watch collection.

Seiko Spring Drive 8-Day Power Reserve

Seiko is a well-known Japanese watch brand that has always come up with stylish, luxurious and functional models. Established in 1881, Seiko made a name for themselves for both mechanical and quartz watches, that are usually very affordable. But the brand’s most expensive handcrafted model, the Seiko Spring Drive 8 Day Power Reserve, was unlike anything else.

Built like a pure timepiece for Seiko fans, this special watch is priced at around $60,000. And since this watch is entirely assembled by hand, you can realize how incredibly hard it was to achieve this simple perfection.

Vacheron Constantin Tour de I’lle

Lastly, I’ve got Vacheron Constantin on my list, with one of the most complicated timepieces ever made – the wonderful Tour de I’lle. Priced at a staggering $1.5 million, this watch was released back in 2005 in a limited series of 7 pieces, just in time for the company’s 250th anniversary. As you can probably imagine, this piece was extremely sought after, especially among watch collectors.

The Tour de I’lle took over 10,000 hours of research and development and this watch contains 16 different complications, with exactly 834 individual parts joined together to form the complex caliber of this timepiece. The watch has two dials covered by a non reflective glass of blue sapphire, and complemented by a case made from pure 18K gold. It’s easily one of the most complicated wristwatches in the world.