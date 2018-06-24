You Might Want Ray-Ban’s Golden Wings Sunglasses

If you want to make a statement wherever you might go, showing off a superstar, god-like attitude, look no further, as the Ray-Ban Golden Wings limited edition sunglasses will make that happen for you. It’s quite easy to think about Greek or Roman Gods keeping up with the modern times when you look at these sunglasses, as Apollo himself might want to show off these ridiculously cool sunnies.

Taking inspiration from the jet pilots of the 1980s, these new sunglasses have been revamped with a stunning gold-plated lens, a flat bridge, flat temples, and a one-piece nose pad. The iconic Wings logo on the lens complete the overall look, and it’s safe to assume everyone loves the finished product.

These gold-plated mirror lenses act like a one way mirror. They’re basically simple lenses covered by a special mirror coating of a given color which decreases the amount of light passing through the lens, helping you enjoy sunny days even more.

Visual comfort is now a thing of the past, although the Golden Wings sunglasses are about way more than that. If you’re passing by Ray-Ban’s flagship stores in New York City and Los Angeles you should really go in and buy your very own pair, which retails for $518.