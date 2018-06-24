Tel Aviv’s Deluxe Penthouse 24 Might be a Dream Come True

Tel Aviv, Israel, is often called one of the world’s most ideal places to live in, although some people have different thoughts about the city. But if you really want to move here, and you’re willing to spend $44.49 million on your dream home, you could buy one of the most spectacular properties in town.

The luxurious Penthouse 24 welcomes you atop a 28-story residential tower rising high above the Mediterranean Sea. This penthouse covers the 28th and 29th floors of the David Promenade Residences, a stunning building that’s set to be completed by April 2019 on the Tel Aviv Beach Promenade.

This area, also known as the Golden Kilometer of Tel Aviv, is the best-located piece of land facing the sea along the Mediterranean.

The two level penthouse will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, double-height ceilings in the living room and 360-degree views overlooking the sea and the city, since it’s the highest tower in the neighborhood. Spreading over 9,428-square-foot, this lavish residence will allow future owners to create whatever interior space works best for them – picking their favorite theme, color, and even the number of bedrooms.

We should also mention the 3,120 square feet of outdoor space on terraces, and a gym, a swimming pool and spa will also be part of the offering, with direct beach access acting as a very appreciated bonus. A five-star Kempinski hotel is also being built nearby, and the future owners of this property can enjoy its facilities and services on an a-la-carte basis. Wanna move to Tel Aviv?