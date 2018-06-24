Cruise Along the French riviera on the sleek Pearl 95 Superyacht

The brilliant yacht designers from Pearl Yachts have been adding their own touch to the world of luxury yachts for exactly twenty years, and the British shipyard has decided to honor this landmark with a special release. PEARL 95 is the company’s latest flagship, a gorgeous vessel that will be unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year, which aims to show off everything the shipyard has to offer.

Feedback from current and previous owners of Pearl yachts has been taken into account while designing the PEARL 95, which is why this vessel should be a maritime superlative. This yacht displays contemporary styling inside-out, complemented by excellent performance and impressive maneuverability.

Capable of reaching a top speed of 28 knots and with a range of 380 knots, this luxury yacht is perfect for cruising along the French riviera or the Caribbean.

The main salon contains an L-shaped sofa and forward dining table, where as many as eight guests may experience the elegant atmosphere on board. The lucky owners of this vessel will be sleeping in a spacious master suite, with no lines or characteristics betraying its maritime purpose.

Two double cabins – or a single full-beam VIP stateroom- plus two twin cabins all with en-suite facilities will cater to the passengers’ restful moments. The stern is where you could find a jet ski and tender garage, although the beach club, complete with a bar sounds like a better alternative right now.

There’s also a hydraulic swim platform which transforms into a sunbathing space beside the sea, while sunpads, a large Jacuzzi, as well as a wet bar and a barbeque area complete the entertaining ensemble that will most likely leave anyone impressed.