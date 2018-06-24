Ferrari 488 Pista Receives a Motorsport-Inspired Bespoke Edition

After the official debut of the Ferrari 488 Pista at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the newest Italian supercar has just received its first bespoke edition. Ferrari’s exclusive Tailor Made program has recently unveiled this one-off Ferrari 488 Pista as a tribute to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race, honoring the success of Ferrari customers this year.

AF Corse’s #51 car, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, won the FIA WEC Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles last year, and it was probably the perfect inspiration for this one-of-one model, which displays a racing livery and custom stripes in the color of the Italian flag.

On the car’s exterior you could also see the logo of the championship, along with the word “Pro” and the number 51. But this unique Ferrari 488 Pista also comes with a matte black S-duct and an interesting ‘dovetail’ suspended rear spoiler, plus vent surrounds made from carbon fiber. Are you feeling excited yet? You should be.

That’s because Ferrari will offer these extra bits on a special 488 Pista edition aimed specifically at the company’s customers who take part in motorsports programs. The bespoke 488 Pista will be available in four different colors, with competition numbers available as an option.

The car’s turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine remains untouched, which means 710 hp and 770 Nm of torque produced – that should be more than enough for every single one of us.

On the inside, the lucky owners of this beast will find black Alcantara upholstery, an exclusive identification plate, sill trim in carbon fiber and a special fabric that covers the floor mats and carpeting. If you’re thinking about price-tags, we don’t know exactly just how much this exclusive 488 Pista will cost.