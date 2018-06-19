Leica Enters the Watchmaking World with the Leica L1 & L2 Models

Photography and watches don’t have too many things in common, but Leica probably wanted to prove us wrong, that’s why the prominent German camera manufacturer has decided to enter the watch game as well. Leica has released not one, but two stunning watches, called L1 & L2, and backed up by an impressive mechanical package.

Don’t expect to see a new lens-inspired watch like the one from TACS; these watches might be produced under Leica’s supervision, but they’re proper watches, “Made in Germany” with the brand’s DNA in mind. Simple and discreet, the Leica L1 & L2 might remind some of you of the impressive Leica M camera, which follows a similar design language.

Combining steel and black in the best way possible, these watches were designed to be timeless and functional. They benefit from a sleek 41 mm stainless steel case, polished and brushed, matched by an embossed calk leather strap, a black dial – everything you’d expect from Leica.

For its first watches, Leica has integrated a clever push-crown. When the aperture is white, these watches are running smoothly and the movement can be wound. Powering up the Leica L1 & L2 is a “Made in Germany” hand-wound movement, specially developed for Leica by Lehmann Präzision GmbH, with a 60h power reserve.

If you plan to go for a swim or a short diving session, you should know these watches will keep up with you as deep as 50 meters. Speaking of which, a diamond-embossed calfskin strap with black stitching, matched by a steel pin-buckle that’s engraved with the Leica logo – will help these watches keep you company wherever you might go.

The new Leica watches will be available this Fall, starting off at EUR 9,900 for the L1 model.