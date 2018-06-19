The Last Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Will Meet Its Owner at Goodwood

All good things must come to an end – a quote that’s also true for the Bugatti Veyron. You see, the final Bugatti Veyron Super Sport ever is heading towards Bonhams’ Goodwood Festival of Speed sale, where it’s ready to meet its future owner – are you hoping that’s you? Keep dreaming, as this stylish beast will most likely cost a pretty penny. Millions of them.

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport was, for a brief moment, the world’s fastest production car – for seven years, actually – which makes it an instant collectible, especially when you think this is the final chapter of a wildly successful story. The new Bugatti Chiron has yet to be taken to its top speed, so we don’t know exactly which model is the company’s speed record holder.

The Super Sport stands out from the regular Veyron thanks to a more powerful 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, which delivers 1,183 hp and 1,100 lb-ft of torque – plenty of power for every single one of us. A selection of styling and aerodynamic changes add to the visual appeal of this supercar, such as a new front fascia with revised air intakes, as well as a bespoke engine cover.

The final Super Sport is also very special due to its matte black exterior, a very rare shade for Bugatti’s hypercar. With only 550 km (310 miles) on the odometer, it’s quite easy to consider this Bugatti a brand new piece; it comes with a signed Bugatti Certificate, Configuration Form and all books and tools – there’s also a special engraving that will most likely prove to be a great conversation starter.

So, if you have at least $2 million in your pockets right now, you might be interested to take part in the sale and go all in for it. Otherwise, you could just feast your eyes on these wonderful photos. Enjoy!