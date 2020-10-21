Triumph Motorcycles Launched the Brand’s First Ever Electric Bicycle

After Harley Davidson released its daring LiveWire electric motorcycle last year, we were expecting to see more motorcycle brands going in that direction, but Triumph surprised us all with a different kind of electric two-wheeler.

For the first time in the brand’s 118-year history, Triumph Motorcycles have released their first electric bicycle – the Trekker GT – a bike that might look very appealing even for James Bond. Continuing the brand’s passion for two-wheeled performance, this stunning e-bike looks like a highly capable commuter, that’s also a great choice for off-road fitness or everyday riding fun.

The Trekker GT has a clean and minimalist design, with a contemporary look that follows Triumph’s elegant style, comfort, quality and finish. The bike is sculpted from a lightweight, hydro-formed, aluminum frame that extends with narrow-width handlebars and a super comfortable selle royal vivo saddle.

Tucked inside this cool frame is the bike’s electric powertrain, that includes an integrated lockable, 504 kWh lithium battery and an impressive Shimano Steps E6100 250W motor. This electric motor weights only 2.88 kg and offers a nice boost of up to 60 Nm and 150km riding range under ideal conditions.

Finished in a gorgeous two-tone colorway that combines matt silver with matt jet black, this electric bicycle is also equipped with many other premium components to aid its performance, safety or comfort. We’re talking about super silent Shimano Deore 10-speed rapid fire shifters, Rockshox Paragon forks and even an ABUS Proshield integrated lock.

Triumph also added a small touchscreen display on its handlebars, that could be personalized to show your speed, gear, the time, distance to your destination, total riding time, estimated range, and it also displays the battery level.

The Trekker GT will be available in three frame sizes: 450 mm (for riders between 155 and 165 cm), 400 mm (rider height between 165 and 180 cm) and 550 mm for anyone over 180 cm. The bike won’t be cheap, though, and it’s going to set you back £2,950 or around $3,000.