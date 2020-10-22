The 10 Best Wireless Speakers You Can Buy in 2020

Whether you’re a music enthusiast or just love watching movies from your couch, having the best quality wireless speakers is a life changing experience. But there is so much variety now, it can be overwhelming.

There are many wireless or Bluetooth speakers out there with different features such as multi-room audio, portability for when you’re on the go, durability, audio quality, not to mention voice assistance. So it can become quite challenging identifying what your needs are since we live in a fast changing world with evolving technology.

To help with your decision making we’ve made a list with the top 10 best wireless speakers you can buy in 2020.

The Crescendo X is a luxury wireless speaker which features Bluetooth, Airplay, whole-home wireless streaming with DTS Play-Fi and it works with Alexa as well.

Martin Logan’s Bluetooth speaker reproduces sound with unflinching accuracy, resolution and detail, and its tabletop sleek design fits with any décor.

The Wonderboom 2 is one of the smallest wireless speakers on the market, about the size of a softball and weighs just under a pound, but the sound coming from this thing is surprisingly clear with a good base.

This cool water resistant speaker features a 13 hour playback time and promises 100-feet wireless range which makes it your perfect pool party companion, shower buddy or any occasion really while not busting your budget at around the $100 mark.

Naïm Audio introduced the second version of its Qb in August 2019, which is basically just an upgraded version of its original. With its sleek minimalist design, endless connectivity features, an updated Command Dial up top and a remote control, it is a beautiful speaker worth taking a second glance at.

Not only easy on the eye, it provides an amazing clean sound quality that’s prominent across the frequency of range. The only negative feature consumers have complained about is its steep price.

If you’re more into TV / movie watching or a gamer, this easy to setup clutter free speaker system will dramatically improve your home theatre experience, especially since we’re gearing up to spend a lot more time indoors in the immediate future.

It will provide you with powerful depth of crisp sound, its unbeatable quality making you feel as if you’re experiencing the action right in front of you.

This battery powered durable smart speaker is suitable for outdoor listening, but it can also be used indoors. It is specifically designed with an IP56 weatherproof built as well as shockproof, so it can withstand anything Mother Nature holds in store for you.

The quality of the sound is also what makes this particular model ideal for outdoor listening without the impression of being outside. The range and depth of sound is crisp, making it an excellent choice for your outdoors activities.

Whether you’re out at the beach, on a picnic or moving from room to room while doing different chores, this is the speaker for you. Not only is is very light for carrying around with you, its built is sturdy and made to last while offering waterproof features. It includes a USB power bank so you can charge your other devices, while he rechargeable battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime.

The sound quality is actually super powerful, and its surprisingly low price makes this a very brilliant option if you’re not too fussy and demanding when it comes to a wide range of connectivity features other speakers on the pricier side offer.

When you notice the small size of the BeoSound 2 for the first time you might be skeptical as to what it claims to offer. Its beautiful design complements any décor while doing a lot more than being a pretty accessory. Bang & Olufsen is well known for superior quality sound, and not only it enhances your listening experience, this wireless speaker makes your home living smarter, more elegant and hands free.

It is fairly simple to set up, and one of the main reasons it is one of the best wireless speakers out there is that it has a built in proximity sensor which can align the controls so you get the best possible sound no matter where you are in the house. Their previous model is also an excellent choice if you don’t need to have the latest version, all while saving about $500.

Sonos Five is the company’s newest additional its wireless speaker list. It was built to replace their popular model Play:5 generation, beating Bose with its excellent sound quality. What’s cool about this particular model is that it can be used both horizontally and vertically for different sound orientation.

It is designed for the music aficionados, so they can connect their turntable, CD player, projector or other device directly to Five using the 3.5 mm jack. Although great value for the money which comes only at the $500 mark, the only downside is that it lacks Bluetooth connectivity, which is something to keep in mind while you’re evaluating your needs.

This is a luxury speaker in a class of its own. From the exquisite design to exceptional sound quality, the Gold Phantom is the ultimate connected speaker. Songs you love and heard over and over throughout the years are brought to life with unique clarity.

Sound in its purest form, finished in 22-carat gold. Despite its complicated architecture and crowd pleasing numbers, the Gold Phantom functions as a wireless speaker, it is simple to setup and equally painless to control.

This speaker is unique not only because it was designed by architect David Adjaye and not a team of industrial designers with budget restraints, it is made out of concrete and weighs in at 35-pounds or 16 kg, one the heaviest wireless speakers on the market today. But that is not the reason the MA770 made the top of this list.

The sound is pure, sophisticated and it feels like a magical experience every time you turn on the music. Google Chromecast is built in and controlled by the app or over Bluetooth but if you choose to connect the old fashioned way, Toslink optical and 3.5mm audio ports are available.

This list is meant to guide you and present you with different options for the best wireless speakers available on the market right now. If you haven’t found the right Bluetooth speaker for you yet, we will update this article with any new releases.