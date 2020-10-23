Baccarat Crafted This Exquisite Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bucket From a Single Block of Crystal

Veuve Clicquot teamed up with the talented artisans from Baccarat once again to create one of the largest objects ever made from a single block of crystal. We’re talking about a stunning champagne bucket, inspired by the story of the eponymous Madame Clicquot, who was probably one of the world’s first international businesswomen, back in the 19th century.

If you don’t know her story yet, Widow Clicquot brought her wine business back to life with her brilliant mind and a pen in tow, creating the modern champagne market in the process.

Known as the “Grand Dame of Champagne”, she sent letters all over the world enchanting clients, instructing employees, and praising the virtues of her exquisite champagne, in her quest to create the world’s best champagne house. And she did it single handedly, turning Veuve Clicquot into a classic champagne icon.

Today, the French maison decided to honor Madame Clicquot’s legacy with one of the glamorous champagne buckets we’ve ever seen. Looking like an enormous crystal inkwell, this gorgeous champagne bucket will carry six excellent Veuve Clicquot vintages, from 1989, 2004 and 2008, with both Broth and Brut Rosé versions of La Grande Dame champagne.

Baccarat’s extraordinary Veuve Clicquot champagne bucket also comes with four Baccarat crystal champagne glasses and an elegant leather serving tray. It’s a thing of beauty, a labor of love that was two years in the making and required over 1,000 hours of work by some of Baccarat’s best master craftsmen.

Only 15 inkwells like this masterpiece will be ever produced, each of them priced at a cool $55,000. But if you’re one of the lucky people who will get to purchase this superb champagne bucket you will also get a private invitation to Champagne, in northeast France, to visit a magical château and take a deep dive into Veuve Clicquot’s amazing history.

The Baccarat x Veuve Clicquot champagne bucket can be purchased on Veuve Clicquot’s website or at privateclient@moethennessy.com.