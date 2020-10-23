Automotive Perfection: Novitec’s Ferrari Monza SP1

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is easily one of the most incredible supercars unveiled in these last couple of years, a vintage race car-inspired beast packing a single seat and the most powerful V12 engine Ferrari has ever built.

Wrapped in a gorgeous bodyshell made entirely out of carbon fiber, the driver is protected only by an “invisible” windshield that detours the airflow perfectly. There’s also an SP2 edition of this Ferrari, with an additional seat, but let’s face it, the Monza SP1 looks like a real dream for any automotive enthusiast.

This car is powered by a massive 6.5-liter V12 engine which pulls out 810 horsepower and 719 Nm of torque, good enough for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of just 2.9 seconds and a heart-stopping top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h). But some people think it could do even better.

That’s where Novitec comes in, with a full upgrade package for this astonishing Italian speedster. With their help, the Ferrari Monza SP1 now has 832 horsepower and 780 Nm of torque under the hood. Top speed wasn’t revealed yet, but this supercar is 0.1 seconds faster on the 0-62 mph sprint.

The German tuner claims their upgrades will result in faster throttle response and even more insane acceleration across the entire rev range, when you put your foot down.

The extra power boost comes from an extraordinary, tailor-made, high-performance, exhaust system, that dissipates heat more efficiently and could be available with an optional 999 fine gold plating. Of course, they’ve probably tweaked the ECU a little bit as well, but we don’t know for sure.

Other upgrades to the Monza SP1 include brand new sport springs, which lower the car’s ride height by 35 mm (or 1.37 inches) and a set of eye catching forged wheels from Vossen.

The team from Novitec could also revamp the car’s interior, tailoring every single detail of the cockpit to the owner’s personal taste. That means you can have any type of leather or Alcantara and many other bespoke details that will make your speedster one-of-a-kind.

In the end, we have to mention that this upgrade program will also be available for the Monza SP2. But we’re still dreaming about an SP2.