Ferrari Monza SP1 And SP2 – When Our Wildest Dreams Come True!

We might have been away for a while, but we couldn’t miss Ferrari’s latest release: the breathtaking Monza SP1 and Monza SP2.

Unveiled a few weeks ago at a special company event in Maranello, these incredible Monza models are limited-edition, special-series supercars, that are also the first cars of the brand’s new Icona line, that will see a host of classic Ferrari models re-imagined as modern cars. Nothing but good news from Maranello, right?

The Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 were inspired from the iconic 1948 166 MM, combining an eye catching 1950s design with the company’s most powerful V12 engine to date and state-of-the-art technology. Both cars feature a similar design, but the Monza SP1 is a ravishing single seater, promising a “truly unique experience behind the wheel”, while the SP2 allows you to take a friend on the ride of a lifetime.

Our favorite is easily the SP1, because it looks like nothing else on the road, with a stunning tonneau cover and no windscreen at all to give its lucky owners a taste of the mind boggling speed that Formula 1 drivers experience. The front side of the car looks like it was taken to aerodynamic perfection, with a huge carbon fiber front splitter, nestled below a wide grille, that’s matched by futuristic LED daytime running lights.

The SP2 has the same front-end design, but it eschews the cover for a passenger’s seat. It also comes with a small windscreen and a second roll bar hoop, with an innovative “virtual wind shield” that’s integrated into the fairing in front of the instrument panel, that should deviate enough air to help you drive comfortably.

The Monza SP2 might not be as extraordinary as the SP1 in terms of looks, but it promises to be equally exciting. Both models have been equipped with bespoke half-doors that open upwards to help you get inside the compact cabin. As you can see from the gallery below, the cockpit includes plenty of exposed carbon fiber elements, a three-spoke steering wheel and special switchgear.

Ferrari has announced the Monza SP1 and SP2 will feature the “most powerful engine Maranello has ever built”, a 6.5-liter V12 with 799 hp (810 PS) and 719 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. That’s more than enough to take these beasts from to 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 7.9 seconds.

If you really want to their limits, the Monzas should be able to go over 300 km/h (186 mph). Unfortunately we don’t have any details on pricing or availability yet, but we’re pretty sure these supercars will sell like hot cakes.