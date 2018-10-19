Master & Dynamic Takes Wireless Earphones To The Next Level

If you’re a big fan of wireless earphones, Master & Dynamic has recently unveiled a new, super cool audio product – the MW07 True Wireless Earphones. Available in four superb colorways, Terrazzo, Matte Black, Tortoiseshell and Steel Blue, these innovative earphones could be yours for just $299.

They all feature a signature Master & Dynamic look, with tactile components and premium materials complementing a minimal shape, that’s decorated with handcrafted acetate, a material widely used in luxury eyewear and sunglasses – probably that’s why they look so nice.

But inside, the MW07 True Wireless Earphones are equally impressive, with PVD-coated stainless steel used for the acoustic enclosures that house 10 mm beryllium drivers, which deliver that crystal-clear, rich sound Master & Dynamic is well known for. The control buttons on each earphone are also made of PVD-coated stainless steel, contrasting beautifully with the rest of the body.

These new Master & Dynamic earphones also come with two patent pending technologies, like the detachable silicone “fit wings”, that will be available in two sizes, plus five ear tip sizes, making sure you all could get a comfortable, personalized fit. They also feature best-in-class Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and they provide up to 14 hours of audio goodness.

The MW07 True Wireless Earphones have about 3.5 hours of battery life when they’re fully charged, but the matching stainless steel charging case can provide an additional 10.5 hours of playback time. The elegant case can be charged to 50% in just 15 minutes via a USB-C cable, so you probably won’t have any problem with battery life.