Harley Davidson’s LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Starts from $29,799!

Legendary motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson has recently unveiled its first electric bike model, the LiveWire, initially at Milan’s EICMA 2018 show and then at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, where we’ve received more details about this stunning project.

This electric motorcycle keeps the iconic individuality and aesthetic that makes it a Harley, but comes as a no-clutch, twist-and-go bike from the world renown American motorcycle icon. It’s a first for the brand and it may be electric and not what Harley fans all over the world are used to, but something tells us it’s not going to be the only one.

Harley aspires to become the leading brand in the new establishing electric motorcycle market and its LiveWire will spearhead this move by going on sale starting with August 2019 for a base price of $29,799 USD.

The bike’s performance should satisfy most riders due to a high voltage battery which will ensure superb acceleration – zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds – and an estimated total range of 100 miles – I’m sure the range will get a lot better in the future. The battery will be charged via a standard household outlet or a public level 3 fast charging station, so there’s no need to worry about that.

LiveWire will be the first in a wide range of light electric motorcycles that Harley hopes to take over the urban streets by 2022.