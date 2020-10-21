Fincantieri’s new Superyacht is called Concept Blanche and it’s a Real Show Stopper

Italian shipyard Fincantieri Yachts is back on our radar with a new incredible project, a 70-metre “new generation” superyacht that they’ve called Concept Blanche. Imagined together with the talented Italian yacht designer Gabriele Teruzzi, this concept combines “luxury, design and function” to create this timeless beauty, with a strong Italian imprint.

Boasting a sleek exterior profile and an interior that looks like one of the most elegant 5-star hotels you’ve ever stayed in, Fincantieri’s new superyacht concept aims to dismiss “any unnecessary complexity and visual obstructions” between the passengers and the sea.

That’s why Blanche offers gargantuan interior spaces, with an estimated volume of 1,535 GT, and features a superb open-plan layout that flows from one space to the other, turning the sun’s natural light into a design element of itself.

This extraordinary vessel will be able to accommodate up to 14 guests across seven fabulous cabins, as well as 17 crew members on board. The lucky owners of this superyacht will get to enjoy a luxurious master suite that opens onto a private 190-private foot terrace, with the entire suite surrounded by floor to ceiling panoramic windows to offer unparalleled sea views.

In terms of amenities, Concept Blanche will come with a breathtaking beach club area at the aft, complete with a waterfall pool, a jacuzzi on the foredeck, a magical sky lounge, a wellness area that spreads over 126 square meters, and an upscale piano bar, complemented by a sparkling starry-lit ceiling.

Fincantieri hasn’t revealed any technical details for this project, so we don’t know how powerful this yacht is going to be yet, but they claim it will have an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles, when cruising at a speed of 12 knots.