Top 20 Most Amazing Eco-Hotels in the World

The new ecological trend slowly made its way into the largest industries in the world, one of them being the global hotel market. Big and new players alike, they all started looking for alternative solutions for a more sustainable development of the travel industry.

One such endeavor is the rising market of eco-hotels, with designers thinking about the impact that buildings have on the environment and engaging more actively in the construction of green sustainable hotels, with features that improve the ecological footprint we leave in our surroundings.

This new trend grew stronger and stronger until it became a very popular alternative in the travel industry. For those of you concerned with our impact on nature and our environment, here are the top 20 most amazing Eco-Hotels in the World:

20. Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel in Massongex, Switzerland

The Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel in Massongex, Switzerland comes with an innovative design. The geodesic shaped pods are designed to use the minimal amount of materials and still be a self supporting structure that brings together both luxury and ecology in the same system.

Each pod is thought as an individual suite connected to a water system, with heating via a wooden stove and featuring all the comforts and amenities you can usually find in a traditional hotel room no matter the season.

19. Damaraland Camp in Namibia

Blending modern technology with ancient construction techniques, the Damaraland Camp in the Torra Conservancy managed to create an innovative and eco-friendly setting in the Namibian desert.

The camp, run by the local community, consists of ten elevated thatched units, with a living area featuring a fireplace, bar and swimming pool. What more can you possibly wish in the middle of a desert?

18. Crosswaters Ecolodge and Spa in Huizhou, China

The Crosswaters Ecolodge and Spa in Huizhou, China was built with the mission to protect the biodiversity of the forest around while offering at the same time a good source of income to the local people. It was the first one of its kind in China and it took the creators a lot of work and effort. The eco lodge is part of the Nankun Mountain National Forest Park, so a visit there is more than worthwhile.

17. El Monte Sagrado in New Mexico, U.S.

Inspired by the Native American culture, the El Monte Sagrado living resort in New Mexico, U.S. features Kiva-style fireplaces, stone tiles, private patios and a living area with a foldout couch for extra added comfort. Inspired by the ranch lifestyle, the Taoseno artists have also created Taos Mountain rooms. The hotel uses sustainable elements like the water purification system and the recycled concrete used in the construction of the structure.

16. Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve in Western Cape, South Africa

Standing at the foothills of the Cederberg Mountains, the Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat in Western Cape, South Africa is an award winning lodge that has a minimal impact on the environment, with close monitoring of the water quality, soil condition, vegetation and wildlife.

The hotel features 16 guest rooms and suites, a spa with an outdoor gazebo and includes the Koro Lodge as well, which is a fully-catered private villa. The sanctuary boasts over 130 Bushman rock art sites and endangered species of flora and fauna.

15. Madulkelle Tea and Eco Lodge in Kandy, Sri Lanka

The Madulkelle Tea and Eco Lodge in Kandy, Sri Lanka aims to create an atmosphere of luxury and serenity with wonderful sights to majestic mountains, green valleys, tea plantations and clear streams. The first of its kind in Sri Lanka, the eco lodge strives to provide its guests with comfort and fresh healthy meals cooked with local herbs from their garden.

14. Toad Hall Vacation Villa in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Built among the boulders of the southern side of Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands, the Toad Hall Vacation Villa has only three bedrooms to offer, but it makes up for it with a private wooden walkway access to the Baths beach, from where you can enjoy the magnificent view towards Drake’s Passage. The villa is eco-sensitive in the sense that it fully integrates with the landscape while also offering lots of amenities and a personalized daily service to its special guests.

13. Desa Atas Awan in Desa Bangli, Bali

With a name that means ‘village above the clouds’, the Desa Atas Awan hotel in Desa Bangli, Bali was designed by a local architect on the tip of an ancient valley full of terraces with rice fields, flowers and vegetable gardens. The hotel’s policy is to promote eco-tourism and preserve the environment while also providing work opportunities to people in the surrounding villages.

12. Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Considered the best sustainable hotel in Asia Pacific in 2013 by the International Hotel Awards, the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa offers a seamless integration between the environment, culture and contemporary design. The hotel comprises 50 villas which will amaze everyone with the utmost luxury and comfort after a full day of snorkeling or swimming in the ocean.

11. Thon Hotel EU in Brussels, Belgium

Designed in accordance with the highest sustainability standards, Thon Hotel EU in Brussels, Belgium is a certified Green Hotel located right in the center of the city, setting an example for other countries to follow. With solar panels on the roof, LED lamps, rainwater harvesting system, recycling bins in every bedroom and green roofs on the 1st and 9th floors, for sure the creators are serious about sustainability.

10. Soneva Kiri in Ko Kut, Thailand

Soneva Kiri is a stunning hotel in Ko Kut, Thailand featuring 35 poolside villas constructed from environmental friendly materials with systems for waste recycling, water conservation and offering only organic products for its guests. In 2011, the hotel was named the World’s Leading Eco-Resort and Spa by the World Travel Awards.

9. Six Senses Yao Noi in Ko Yao Noi, Thailand

The Six Senses Yao Noi hotel in Ko Yao Noi, Thailand has a unique style inspired by the local surroundings while also taking advantage of the good things in the world, with an emphasis on the well-being of their guests. Water management, waste, energy usage and noise pollution reduction ensure the utmost comfort for their guests.

8. Lion Sands Game Reserve in South Africa

Lion Sands Game Reserve is South Africa’s premier private game reserve comprised of four luxury safari lodges in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve and Kruger National Park. With only torches and lanterns as illumination and a comfortable place to sleep under the stars, the reserve offers a unique way to get back in touch with nature.

7. The Park Hotel Hyderabad in India

One of the largest hotels on this list, the Park Hotel Hyderabad in India used recycled building materials, took measures to lower carbon emissions, improved water collection and energy saving while still offering exceptional accommodation.

6. Hoshinoya Karuizawa in Japan

Striving to offer the ultimate Japan experience, the Hoshinoya Karuizawa hotel makes good use of the geothermal heat of the hot springs nearby, with three quarters of the energy used coming from hydro-generators. Riverside villas offering magnificent views and the finest Japanese dishes cooked from fresh local ingredients make for an unforgettable experience.

5. Best Western Premier: The Haven in Ipoh, Malaysia

Located in the midst of an amazing landscape, with geological formations which took birth 280 million years ago, the Best Western Premier: The Haven in Ipoh, Malaysia is heaven on earth. The first one of its kind in the country, it features renewable energy usage, rainwater harvesting, a four level swimming pool, a jogging track, barbecue and picnic areas, gym and tennis courts, providing for a wonderful experience.

4. Kasbah du Toubkal in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco

A premier mountain retreat high in the mountains of Morocco, the Kasbah du Toubkal offers quality accommodation in fourteen en-suite rooms with a large garden and terraces with astonishing views. Located in the High Atlas Mountains, the retreat has a great view over the Toubkal National Park. Among its many amenities, the Berber hospitality makes the experience a lot better.

3. Treehotel in Harads, Sweden

The Treehotel in Harads, Sweden is not what you’d expect from a hotel. The rooms are actual treehouses and they come equipped with sustainable sinks, combustion toilets, LED lighting and offer a stunning view on the Lule River valley.

2. ION Luxury Adventure Hotel in Selfoss, Iceland

The ION Luxury Adventure Hotel in Selfoss, Iceland uses innovative and natural materials while taking advantage of the hot geothermal springs and the energy they provide. The furniture inside is made from reused wood and the organic room amenities are made out of Icelandic herbs only. And there’s no need to mention anything about the food, since you can imagine it’s the best organic food they can provide you with.

1. Misool Eco Resort in Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Part of the Raja Ampat Shark and Manta Sanctuary, the Misool Eco Resort is nestled in an archipelago of uninhabited islands in Indonesia. It acts like a tropical hideaway while also supporting conservation initiatives and offering sustainable employment opportunities. Built of reclaimed hardwoods and designed for comfort, the resort features Balinese-style open air bathrooms and handcrafted furniture and fittings.