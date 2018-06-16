Dare To Take a Closer Look at the Bell & Ross BR01 Laughing Skull?

In case you weren’t brave enough to take a closer look at this ravishing timepiece, this is the new Bell & Ross BR01 Laughing Skull. Produced in a limited series of just 500 units, this stunning watch breaks the mold and gives credit where credit is due – to the innovative brand and the brilliant team behind it.

Some of you may remember the BR 01 “Skull”, an eye catching timepiece revealed nine years ago, as well as the BR 01 Tourbillon Skull, which arrived in 2011. There were a few other iterations ever since, the BR 01 Burning Skull Concept being the most notable, but the skull is back in our attention once again, looking mightier than ever!

The Bell & Ross BR01 Laughing Skull packs an automaton movement and we’re all looking forward to see it in action. The laughing part is this – the mandible moves and the skull grins back at you. I’m not sure how exactly this is supposed to be funny, but let’s just move on. We’re glad the Bell & Ross Skull family welcomes a new member, with the Symbol of Death meant to keep people out of harm’s way.

Showing off a micro-blasted stainless steel 46 mm case, with a stunning Clou de Paris finish, this ravishing watch benefits from double AR-coated sapphire crystals and can handle 100-meter deep waters. But the new BR 01 Laughing Skull also sees the French luxury watchmaker moving towards an automata – an incredible autonomous mechanism, with an animated display, which is a first for the brand.

You see, the hand wound, in-house caliber BR-CAL.206 allows you to tell the right time and it also brings the skull’s mandible to life. The skull is obviously the key feature of this watch, but there are many other elements that look very interesting as well. In the end. a 24-mm brown alligator leather strap or an elegant black rubber strap will keep this watch close to your wrist. Are you willing to pay $30,000 for this timekeeping marvel?