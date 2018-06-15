Enjoy the Cruise of a Lifetime with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Reservations for the first cruises with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are now officially open. The first custom-made luxury yacht from this bespoke collection of yachts will leave port by 2020, with passengers allowed to book back-to-back voyages without repeating ports, allowing them to enjoy a wide range of destinations from all over the world.

The first of three incredible yachts in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will stop at both signature and iconic destinations, including places like the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, United States and more. Voyages will range from 7 to 10 nights, and if your travel plans include Barbados, Portofino, Mykonos, and other exotic locations, you should definitely inquire about the full itinerary and prepare to make a reservation.

Apart from the numerous destinations, passengers will also get to enjoy some incredible events, like the Monaco Grand Prix, the Edinburgh Military Tattoo fest, cruising around the Greek Isles, or celebrating the holidays in the Caribbean. That sounds great, right?

Up to 298 passengers will be accommodated on board, across 149 spacious suites, each of them with its own private terrace. But the two 158-square-meter owner’s suites will easily prove to be the cherry on top, taking luxury to the next level with a private whirlpool, a modern decor and bespoke interior finishes. These are the perks of being super rich, but any other passenger aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will get to enjoy a luxurious all-inclusive sailing experience.

The vessel offers various on-board activities, as well as incredible entertainment options and several dining venues. For an additional fee though, guests may go for a unique culinary experience at Aqua, the yacht’s signature restaurant, or experience rejuvenating spa treatments or mind blowing excursions thanks to The Shore Collection. How’s that for rest and relaxation?