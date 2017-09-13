Tommy Hilfiger is now Asking $50M for his Plaza Hotel Penthouse

They say third time’s the charm, but the brilliant American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger might disagree. The global fashion icon has relisted his lavish pad in the Plaza once again, this time for a staggering $50 million, but that’s quite a drop from the initial asking price of $80 million. You see, Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleepo, first listed this incredible penthouse back in 2013, for $80 million.

They dropped its price to $75 million in March 2015, and then to $69 million a few months later. In April this year they’ve listed this extraordinary residence for sale at $58.5 million, and since they didn’t find any buyer for that price either, they’ve decided to ask for ‘just’ $50 million. It might seem like a lot, but judging by these photos, I’m sure we can all agree it’s worth every single penny!

The jaw dropping 5,600-square-foot duplex apartment at 1 Central Park South went through a $20 million renovation and now features marble-clad rooms, vintage limestone fireplaces from England and a superb domed room that comes with a custom-designed “Elouise” mural designed by none other than the acclaimed illustrator Hilary Knight.

Hilfiger and Ocleppo bought the two adjacent units nine years ago for $25.5 million, combining them into a one-of-a-kind penthouse. The 12-room property now features exquisite custom millwork and stonework, vintage mirrors, polished herringbone wood floors, tortoise shell and black lacquer walls, while the serene views of Central Park and Fifth Avenue complement this incredible decor in the best way possible.

There’s also a large gallery on the main level, which leads to a grand salon, and you could also find here a custom paneled stately office, an alcove library, a media room with a lovely fireplace, and a formal dining room with wet bar. The main floor also includes a spectacular kitchen, using nothing but the finest appliances, a powder room, and a charming dome tea room, with the aforementioned mural by Hilary Knight.

A sweeping spiral staircase takes you to the upper level, where you can find four bedroom suites and four full bathrooms. The lucky owners of this property will get to enjoy the good life in a sophisticated master suite, with a decorative fireplace, double dressing rooms and a wonderful spa-inspired bathroom.

The magical terrace overlooking Central Park is also worth mentioning, but we still can’t believe why would anyone want to sell this mind blowing penthouse. Apparently Hilfiger and his family are spending most of their time at their homes in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palm Beach, Florida, so that explains it a little bit.

[JamesEdition]