Feast Your Eyes on the Ravishing Mercedes-AMG Project One

Is everyone ready for some Mercedes-AMG magic? After a few interesting teasers, the German automaker has finally taken the wraps off the brand new Mercedes AMG Project One, the world’s first road legal car with a Formula 1 powertrain. I think it’s safe to assume every single petrolhead has been daydreaming about this, ever since Formula 1 has started, and it has finally happened.

Powered by a reworked version of the impressive hybrid system found in the Mercedes W08 F1 car, including the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine and four electric motors, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is as close to automotive perfection as it can get.

The two front electric motors are state-of-the-art units, revving up to 50,000 rpm, the third one has been integrated into the turbocharger while the fourth one is mounted directly on the combustion engine. The front motors develop 160hp (120kW) each, with the electric motor on the engine making the same amount of power and the one mounted on the turbocharger bragging about only 120 hp (90kW).

Put it all together and add in the 1.6L turbocharged unit, and you get more than 1000 hp; but since there is no turbo lag thanks to the massive amounts of torque instantly delivered by the four electric motors, the performance on this hypercar is beyond incredible.