Feast Your Eyes on the Ravishing Mercedes-AMG Project One
Is everyone ready for some Mercedes-AMG magic? After a few interesting teasers, the German automaker has finally taken the wraps off the brand new Mercedes AMG Project One, the world’s first road legal car with a Formula 1 powertrain. I think it’s safe to assume every single petrolhead has been daydreaming about this, ever since Formula 1 has started, and it has finally happened.
Powered by a reworked version of the impressive hybrid system found in the Mercedes W08 F1 car, including the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine and four electric motors, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is as close to automotive perfection as it can get.
The two front electric motors are state-of-the-art units, revving up to 50,000 rpm, the third one has been integrated into the turbocharger while the fourth one is mounted directly on the combustion engine. The front motors develop 160hp (120kW) each, with the electric motor on the engine making the same amount of power and the one mounted on the turbocharger bragging about only 120 hp (90kW).
Put it all together and add in the 1.6L turbocharged unit, and you get more than 1000 hp; but since there is no turbo lag thanks to the massive amounts of torque instantly delivered by the four electric motors, the performance on this hypercar is beyond incredible.
Mercedes-AMG Project One brings forth the next level of automotive engineering, with this supercar being capable of exceeding 217 mph (350 km/h), with 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) dealt with in less than six seconds.
There’s also a 15.5-mile all-electric range worth mentioning, a variable all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring and a system recuperates up to 80 percent of the energy needed by the battery pack, but let’s face it, you’re still thinking about that lightning fast acceleration.
A brand new automated eight-speed manual transmission has been developed specifically for the Project One, activated hydraulically and promising both auto and manual modes. All this technology is hidden underneath a stunning carbon-fiber monocoque body, complemented by an equally impressive cabin.
Here, you might find a pair of 10-inch high-definition displays, air-conditioning, power windows and a rear-view camera – something F1 drivers only dream about. Please note that Mercedes AMG will make only 275 examples of the Project One, only in left-hand drive configuration, and each of them is set to sell for $2.7 million – actually, they are all sold out.