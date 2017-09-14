Raffles Jakarta is the Perfect Retreat in Indonesia’s Capital

Located right in the heart of the central business district of Jakarta, this sophisticated high-rise hotel promises a unique art experience to anyone who decides to stay here, as it’s linked to the popular Ciputra Artpreneur Centre, which includes an art gallery, a museum and a lovely theatre complex. But this is merely the beginning of an incredible trip to Indonesia’s electrifying capital.

Raffles Jakarta offers numerous luxurious rooms and suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows, soothing colors and a warm décor, and fitted with king sized beds, a plush sofa and marble flooring. Air conditioning, Wi-Fi, flat-screen cable TVs and a laptop safe are also part of the offering, with an electric kettle and minibar adding to the appeal.

The large en suite bathroom is equally gorgeous, featuring a superb bathtub, hairdryer, and a shower, and if you go for one of the lavish suites you will also get separate living rooms, access to private gyms and steam rooms, and even a grand piano.

A wonderful business center with meeting/banqueting facilities is also available, and if you’re here with kids, you don’t need to worry about them, as this high-end hotel also offers a children’s playground and babysitting service. Other on-site facilities include a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a tennis court, while the hotel’s stunning spa and wellness center will make every second spent here worthwhile.

Tasty Continental and Asian food can be enjoyed at the elegant Arts Cafe by Raffles, although guests are also invited to experience the lovely Navina Poolside Bar and Writers Bar as well. Raffles Jakarta is just a few minutes away from the most important sights in town, so if you’d like to discover Jakarta’s unique lifestyle, this place might be the best starting point.