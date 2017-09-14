Chopard’s new L.U.C Heritage Grand Cru is a Classic Treat

Shaped like a barrel, yet without those wonderful aromas, Chopard’s new L.U.C Heritage Grand Cru watch is as unusual as it is interesting. Showing off a beautifully constructed 18k rose gold case, sized at 38.5mm wide and 38.8m long, this timepiece is perfectly matched by an elegant dial, hiding the impressive cal. 96.01, a refined self-winding movement developed in-house by Chopard.

The stunning watch before you also boasts a 22k gold micro-rotor linked to a rocker and furthermore, the L.U.C 97.01-L bears the Poinçon de Genève seal, which adds to the exclusivity and unique appeal of this unit. Just one look at this incredible design and we’re sure you will be completely mesmerized by it.

Typical of Chopard’s exquisite L.U.C line, this Grand Cru watch shows off an exceptional classic design. The dial is lacquered white with broad Roman numerals and tiny red accents for a little bit of excitement, while the wounder leather strap seems to complement this its good looks in the best way possible.

The transparent caseback allows you to get a glimpse of the marvelous inner workings of this watch, but we still wonder: how elegant and stylish do you think this watch really is? Is it enough to pay $25,090 for Chopard’s newest creation? That’s up for you to decide.