The Bentley Iconic Classics Collection Keeps the Ladies Happy

Building some of the world’s most luxurious cars is all fine and dandy, to say the least, but Bentley also keeps its employees occupied with much more than that. They are bringing in a new range of apparel and stylish accessories called the Bentley Iconic Classics Collection, with the ladies’ handbag collection set to draw all the attention.

Sleek lines inspired by the new Continental GT and a special cross-stitching pattern borrowed from Bentley interiors allow this exquisite line to stand out of the crowd and get people smiling. Handcrafted by skilled Italian artisans from Tuscany, each of these lovely bags takes 15 and 20 hours and 1.5 to 2 square meters of some of the finest leathers to create.

Two lines, the Mary P Group, inspired by the adventurous and intrepid spirit of Mary Petre Bruce, and the Diana B Group – named after the pioneering aviator and daughter of Bentley Chairman Woolf Barnato – make up this collection, including Beluga, Rich Plum, and Light Graphite bags.

Mary P’s calf leather version is set to cost £2,550 and features a plush lamb leather interior. It’s extremely practical, thanks to its three compartments, with slip pockets, a detachable shoulder strap and wrist pouch. It also comes with a removable wings emblem charm, featuring a polished metal mirror, plus diamond quilted lamb Nappa leather on the outside and cross-stitched handles.

At £1,550, the Mini Mary P is basically a mini version of the handbag above, with a leather-lined interior that hides away a slip pocket for your smartphone and a side zip pocket. At the other end, the Mary P Tote Bag is an elegant £1,750 piece, with a Nappa leather interior, including a wide side zip pocket, slip pockets for mobiles and detachable wrist pouch.

Moving on to the Diana B handbag, at £2,750, this beauty is set to keep you company for years to come since it benefits from enduring calf leather and features beautiful hand cross-stitching. It offers three compartments, including a closed center section with diamond quilt lining, while the soft opening and closing mechanism definitely represent a plus.

Last, but not least stylish, the Diana B Clutch (£1,550) looks classic, luxurious and elegant. Hand cross-stitching on the front panels, a baguette-shaped clasp featuring the Bentley knurl pattern and the diamond-quilted interior ensure everyone’s attention will be on your new favorite bag. Which one is that, by the way?

